Art Center to Celebrate ‘The Giant of Modern Art’

Salina Art Center Cinema, 150 S. Santa Fe, presents the next Exhibition on Screen; Matisse: From Tate Modern and MoMA, Friday, Aug. 2 at 3pm and an encore showing Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11am. All tickets are only $6.

Hailed as the most successful exhibition in Tate Modern’s history, art lovers can catch this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition at Salina Art Center Cinema, featuring exclusive footage from MoMA New York.

Audiences are invited to enjoy an intimate, behind-the-scenes documentary about this once-in-a-lifetime blockbuster exhibition with expert contributions from those that knew Matisse as well as curators, historians, Tate director Nicholas Serota and MoMA director Glenn Lowry. Plus there are breathtaking specially commissioned performances by Royal Ballet principal dancer Zenaida Yanowsky and jazz musician Courtney Pine. Acclaimed British actor Simon Russell Beale brings insight and emotion to the words of Henri Matisse himself, while actor Rupert Young (Merlin) narrates.

Exhibition on Screen is an opportunity to bring the best art exhibitions in the world to our community. The Cinema has previously shown Exhibitions on Screen on Picasso, American Impressionists, and Monet. Exhibition on Screen is scheduled to kick-off First Friday events in historic downtown Salina. Guests are encouraged to leave the film and visit other First Friday venues and have dinner downtown on the First Friday of each month.