Art Center Planning Galaxy Gala

The Salina Art Center is planning its annual gala in the new year. According to the organization, Galaxy Gala will be an evening dedicated to celebrating creativity and supporting the center’s diverse programming. The event will take place on Saturday, February 1st, at the Hilton Garden Inn on South 9th Street.

The evening begins with cocktails at 6:00, followed by a formal dinner at 7:00. The night concludes with a lively Gala After-Party at 9:00, offering an opportunity for guests to mingle and celebrate in style.

This year’s event will feature an exclusive runway show, highlighting the work of seven selected artists. Each designer has been challenged to create innovative, avant-garde pieces, with designs competing for a $1,000 prize. Attendees will have the opportunity to cast votes online for their favorite creations, with every dollar donated equating to one vote. Funds raised through the competition will directly support the Salina Art Center’s programming, which includes educational initiatives, contemporary art exhibitions, cinema films, and community events.

The top five designs from the runway show will be showcased at the Salina Art Center from February 5 through March 30, 2025, ensuring broader access to these unique creations.

“We are thrilled to host this year’s Galaxy Gala and spotlight such incredible talent,” said Misty Serene, Executive Director. “This event not only brings our community together but also allows us to continue offering impactful arts programming throughout the year.”

Tickets are now available, and seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/GalaxyGala2025 or contact Hannah Crickman at [email protected].