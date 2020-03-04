Salina, KS

Art Center Names Interim Executive Director

Todd Pittenger
March 4, 2020

The Salina Art Center as named an Interim Executive Director. According to the organization, Misty Serene has been appointed Interim Executive Director by the Salina Art Center Board of Trustees as they continue strategic planning and a transition in leadership for the organization. Serene will continue in her duties as Director of Institutional Advancement.

In the coming months, the Trustees will continue to work to explore and identify a leadership model for the organization. The Management Support Team, Martha Rhea, Melanie Terrill, and Mike Soetaert, will continue to provide advice and assistance to Art Center staff until the transition is complete.

“The Board recognizes Misty’s leadership abilities, dedication to the Art Center’s mission, and rapport with our members and the public,” said Sydney Soderberg, Board President, “Over the past 8 months the entire Art Center staff has maintained the organization’s commitment to quality, relevance and significance during a period of transition for the Art Center.”

Gretchen Boyum continues as the Interim Curator and Director of Education & Programming, and Heather Greene continues as Director of Finance, Operations, & Cinema.

