Arson Suspected in Rural House Fire

No one was hurt after a vacant house burned to the ground just east of Salina on Sunday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the fire is being investigated as an arson after a 2-story house in the 1100 block of S. Holmes Road was totally destroyed by a fire Sunday around 11:30pm.

Authorities are still working with the owner, 40-year-old Timothy Pauls of Salina on the value of the property.

Crews from Rural Fire District #5 responded to the scene and kept the fire from spreading to a stand of trees that surrounded the home.