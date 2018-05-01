Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 70 °

Arson Suspected in Rural House Fire

KSAL StaffMay 1, 2018

No one was hurt after a vacant house burned to the ground just east of Salina on Sunday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the fire is being investigated as an arson after a 2-story house in the 1100 block of S. Holmes Road was totally destroyed by a fire Sunday around 11:30pm.

Authorities are still working with the owner, 40-year-old Timothy Pauls of Salina on the value of the property.

Crews from Rural Fire District #5 responded to the scene and kept the fire from spreading to a stand of trees that surrounded the home.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s McCrane Agrees to Terms...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State place kicker Matthew McCrane will have a chance to prove him...

May 1, 2018 Comments

Missing Salina Teen Sought

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Car Stolen from SRHC Lot

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Arson Suspected in Rural House Fire

Top News

May 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Salina Teen Sough...
May 1, 2018Comments
Car Stolen from SRHC Lot
May 1, 2018Comments
Library’s Food for ...
May 1, 2018Comments
New Chief Public Policy a...
May 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH