Arson Suspected in Fires

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three all terrain vehicles were stolen over the weekend, in two separate burglaries. Sheriff Roger Soldan says two of the vehicles were destroyed by fire while the other is still missing.

Deputies were sent to 11513 S. Soderberg Road after a 2014 Polaris Ranger was found smoldering in a ditch on Saturday morning around 8am.

Sheriff Soldan tells KSAL News that the UTV was stolen from a property located at 11300 S. Soderberg Road and then crashed into a fence and electrical box at Smoky Hill Feeders. Thieves stole about 5 gallons of gasoline from the business which may have bee used to ignite the fire that destroyed the 4-wheeler. Total loss and damage in the case is $12,000.

Photo of 2014 Polaris Ranger and burned Arctic Cat courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday morning, deputies were sent to the 11,500 block of S. Muir after an ATV was found burning in the middle of the road.

Sheriff Soldan reports that a 1997 Arctic Cat and a 1996 Polaris ATV were stolen along with a can of gasoline from a property in the 11700 block of S. Muir Road. The Arctic Cat was set on fire and destroyed. The Polaris is still missing. Loss and damage is estimated at over $3,000.