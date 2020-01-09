Salina, KS

Arson, Stolen Truck may be Linked

KSAL StaffJanuary 9, 2020

Authorities say a truck found burning and another pickup stolen from a rural Saline County property are likely linked by an unknown suspect.

According to Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the 6400 block of E. Campbell Road on Wednesday morning around 5:30am to the report of a burning pickup on the road.

The truck is believed to be a Dodge Ram but the VIN number could not be found or retrieved to identify who owns it. Arson is suspected in the destruction of the truck.

Four hours later, deputies were called back to the area after property owners discovered their Ford F150 and trailer were stolen. The truck is valued at $2,500, while the tilt trailer was found abandoned 4-miles away on Kipp Road.

The white F150 has Kansas tag: 467 MRJ.

