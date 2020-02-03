Salina, KS

Arson Arrest Made

KSAL StaffFebruary 3, 2020

A Salina man is in jail after allegedly lighting a borrowed car on fire.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th Street on Friday morning after a man stole a can of fuel from the store, poured it on the front seat of a car in the parking lot and lit it.

Police used store surveillance video to identify 35-year-old Delanio Adams and took him into custody at the Salina Rescue Mission Friday night.

He is now facing charges that could include arson and theft.

The damaged 2007 Honda Accord is owned by a man in Minnesota and is valued at $10,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Arson Arrest Made

Arson Arrest Made
