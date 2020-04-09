Arrests Made from February Robbery Case

Two search warrants executed at a couple of Salina homes net 6 arrests and 5 handguns confiscated in connection to a drug related robbery.

Officers descended on a house at 844 Sheridan and apartment at 2130 E. Crawford on Wednesday. Lt. Jeremiah Hayes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that after a 45-day investigation, authorities took 38-year-old Darren Jackson and 40-year-old Jesse Rick into custody in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred on a county road in late February.

Lt. Hayes says both were involved in a robbery on February 23 in the 6000 block of Cunningham Road after a group of acquaintances met there in two different vehicles. Two victims were left on the roadside to walk for help after being robbed.

Jackson and Rick are facing charges that could include aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Heather Stebbins, 31 of Salina was also arrested in connection to the crime and is facing charges of aggravated robbery along with criminal possession of a firearm.

The Salina Police Department assisted in the warrant sweep that also caught 29-year-old Armani Ramos, 20-year-old Ana Ramos and 44-year-old Troy Chambers. All three were booked into jail on various drug charges.