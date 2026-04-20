Arrests Made After Rival Groups Fight

A Salina man is in custody and more arrests are anticipated after two groups of males tangled with the other on Sunday.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 19-year-old Jesus Nava was arrested along with a 17 and 16-year-old male in connection to fights that began in the parking lot of Poncho’s Mexican Food on Riffel Drive.

Police say around 1:30am a group of males approached a 16-year-old driver in the lot at the restaurant and punched him in the head. He later described the suspects to officers from the hospital.

Around 9:30am, the search for the suspects and their rivals led detectives to the 2600 block of West Watkins Road where Nava was located in a car in possession of a handgun.

A search warrant at his home revealed three more guns. He is facing possible charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.

The 17 and 16-year-old suspects were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City.

The investigation is active and more arrests are expected.