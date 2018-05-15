Arrests after Bad Breakup

A Salina couple’s behavior during their breakup leads to their arrests.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the stage was set for a heated confrontation between a man and a woman that were separating over the weekend in the 800 block of Hancock Ave.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Jantz Johnson and 20-year-old Kassidee Whelan on Monday night after she allegedly threatened to stab him with a knife.

Police say the fight began Sunday after Johnson allegedly borrowed her car to pick up another woman. When he returned the car he filled her vehicle with cereal and Epsom salts. When she confronted him about the mess he allegedly pushed her down, pulled her hair and back handed her across the face four times.

Police say when Johnson returned to the home on Monday evening – he texted Whelan that he was out front and she responded by opening the door and pointed a knife at him.

Whelan is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault while Johnson was arrested for domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

Authorities add that the couple’s two children were not hurt and were released into the care of a grandparent.