Arrest Warrant Rescinded Against MAC Barbershop Owner

KSAL StaffMay 11, 2020

An arrest warrant is rescinded for a Kansas barbershop owner who reopened his business against Governor Laura Kelly’s executive orders.

KWCH reports that Luke Aichele reopened his McPherson barbershop last Monday despite an order prohibiting barbershops and salons from operating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aichele says an arrest warrant was issued for him, but the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office later rescinded that order.

Aichele says he reopened Luke’s Barbershop early because he and employees never received unemployment benefits and needed to provide for their families.

I have spoken with a barber from McPherson, Luke Aichele, who received an arrest warrant for opening his barbershop….

Posted by Senator Susan Wagle on Saturday, May 9, 2020

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

