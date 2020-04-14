Arrest Made, Stolen SUV Recovered

A Salina man was arrested after police checked the VIN number of a vehicle he had been in.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, 39-year-old Dustin Reavis was taken into custody after officers interviewed him on Monday morning regarding a Chevy Tahoe that was reported stolen from Wichita on Sunday.

A concerned neighbor had contacted police after noticing a couple of vehicles that seemed out of place in the alley behind the 200 block of N. College. Officers rolled up, talked to Reavis and then discovered the license plate on the Chevy Tahoe – had been taken off a Chevy Suburban overnight while it was parked in the 100 S. Clark Street.

Moments later the VIN check on the Tahoe pinged back as stolen.

Reavis is now facing charges for possession of stolen property as well as drug charges after meth and drug paraphernalia, allegedly belonging to him were found in the SUV.

The Chevy Tahoe is valued at $3,000.