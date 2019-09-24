Salina, KS

Arrest Made in Stolen Checks Case

KSAL StaffSeptember 24, 2019

A check that was stolen from an Ottawa County mailbox and cashed at a local bank leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 24-year-old David C. Annis was charged with forgery and felony theft by deception after investigators matched his booking photo with video from the American State Bank located at 1661 S. Ohio.

Police say Annis was already in the Saline County Jail on forgery charges from another case when authorities reviewed the video from the bank’s surveillance camera. Annis allegedly altered the $500 check to $1,500 early last week and cashed it.

The investigation began after the 57-year-old victim contacted his bank because he noticed he was overdrawn.

Captain Forrester says the investigation into multiple checks that have been stolen from area mailboxes and altered for cash is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

