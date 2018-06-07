Arrest Made in Salina Burglary

A burglary suspect was taken into custody and Salina Police say more arrests are forthcoming.

According to Sergeant Jim Feldman, officers arrested 35-year-old John F. Walmsley of Salina on Wednesday in connection to a residential burglary last week.

Police allege Walmsley took part in the theft of multiple electronics and DVDs including a 50-inch TV, a tablet computer and Xbox 360 game system from a home in the 2100 block of Lewis.

The stolen items are valued at $1,380 and have not been recovered. Walmsley is facing charges that could include burglary and theft.