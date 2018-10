An investigation into who allegedly stole a Subaru from a Salina auto dealer leads to an arrest.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 18-year-old Rydge Grewe was taken into custody on Friday evening.

Police say the 2017 Subaru WRX that was stolen from the lot at Money Automotive, 2222 S. 9th last Monday was recovered Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of S 9th undamaged.

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest.

Grewe is now facing one count of felony theft.