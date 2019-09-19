Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 70 °

Arrest Made in April Rice County Shooting Case

Todd PittengerSeptember 19, 2019

An arrest has been made in connection with the April 29 shootings of the Rice County Sheriff and Undersheriff.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday 27-year-old Erin M. Baker was arrested at her residence at 517 E. 5th St., in Ellinwood. Baker was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, aggravated child endangerment, and obstruction of apprehension.

The charges allege Baker put her 7-year-old child in danger in continuing a relationship with David Madden, who she knew was a convicted felon who possessed a firearm, which culminated in the child being present when Madden shot the Undersheriff. She is also accused of obstructing the investigation into the shootings of the Undersheriff and Sheriff, and the murder of Thomas Madden, by leaving the scene and not attempting to notify authorities of the crimes that occurred.

David Madden, the man who is accused of shooting the two officers, was found dead following a standoff.

Following her arrest Baker was booked into the Barton County Jail.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Arrest Made in April Rice County Sh...

An arrest has been made in connection with the April 29 shootings of the Rice County Sheriff and Und...

September 19, 2019 Comments

Darrell Stuckey to be inducted into...

Sports News

September 19, 2019

Salina DVACK Receives Over $60,000 ...

Kansas News

September 19, 2019

Carbon Frame Bike Stolen

Kansas News

September 19, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina DVACK Receives Ove...
September 19, 2019Comments
Carbon Frame Bike Stolen
September 19, 2019Comments
First Bank Kansas Names A...
September 19, 2019Comments
District Office to Tempor...
September 19, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH