Arrest Made in April Rice County Shooting Case

An arrest has been made in connection with the April 29 shootings of the Rice County Sheriff and Undersheriff.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday 27-year-old Erin M. Baker was arrested at her residence at 517 E. 5th St., in Ellinwood. Baker was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, aggravated child endangerment, and obstruction of apprehension.

The charges allege Baker put her 7-year-old child in danger in continuing a relationship with David Madden, who she knew was a convicted felon who possessed a firearm, which culminated in the child being present when Madden shot the Undersheriff. She is also accused of obstructing the investigation into the shootings of the Undersheriff and Sheriff, and the murder of Thomas Madden, by leaving the scene and not attempting to notify authorities of the crimes that occurred.

David Madden, the man who is accused of shooting the two officers, was found dead following a standoff.

Following her arrest Baker was booked into the Barton County Jail.