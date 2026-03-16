Arrest Made after Threats Inside Salina Restaurant

A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a downtown Salina restaurant is behind bars.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Shane C. Chaca was arrested on Friday after an incident inside Spicoli’s Toasted Subs at 117 North Santa Fe.

Police say Chaca entered the sub shop around 8:45pm and began shouting that he was going to shoot everyone in the restaurant. Officers arrived and found Chaca uncooperative and say he threatened cops as well.

At one point he allegedly kicked an officer before being placed into a body wrap. He was not armed.

He’s now facing charges that could include criminal threat, battery on law enforcement and interference with police.