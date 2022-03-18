Arrest Made After Physical Altercation

A Salina man involved in an alleged argument with his girlfriend that got physical has been taken into custody.

Xavier Allen, 26, is facing requested charges of single counts of robbery and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that Thursday night around 6:50 p.m., officers were sent to America’s Best Value Inn, located in the 600 block of Westport Blvd. for reports of a domestic disturbance.

A male, identified as Allen, and female were arguing and were uncooperative when officers arrived. As time passed, the female told officers that Allen had assaulted her physically and removed a cell phone from her possession.

Officers then made contact with Allen, who declined to speak on the incident. He was then taken into custody.