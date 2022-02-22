Arrest Made After One-Vehicle Accident

A Salina man was arrested after warrants in his name were discovered when police responded to a one-vehicle accident.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Terrance Johnson, 25, was traveling north on Broadway around 11 p.m. Friday when his 2005 Ford Escape left the roadway and struck a pole.

As police arrived to the scene, it was discovered that Johnson had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. Johnson, who was not injured, was arrested for the warrants and booked into the Saline County Jail.

The vehicle had front-end damage and was towed from the scene. The Evergy power pole had minor damage.