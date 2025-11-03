Arrest Made after Man Threatens to Shoot Store Staff

A Salina man threatens a staff member at a gas station after he was told to pay for his cigarettes.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, 46-year-old Walter Cook was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to walk out of the Pump Mart on North 9th with two pack of cigarettes.

An employee told Cook to stop and pay for the smokes – which reportedly angered him. Cook threatened to shoot the employee as he walked out, he then grabbed a knife and slashed a tire on the staff’s member’s car.

Cook is now facing charges that could include criminal threat and damage to property.

The tire is valued at $100.