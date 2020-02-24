Arrest Made after Gunshot

No one was injured after a single gunshot was fired in a room at a Salina hotel.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 2455 Virginia on Saturday afternoon after a hotel guest thought his electrical outlet had blown up. A staff member went to the 68-year-old man’s room, discovered a bullet hole in the wall and called police.

As officers arrived, three occupants in the room next door were leaving – but detained after marijuana was sighted in their room.

Police arrested 19-year-old Juan Whitaker, Jr. for allegedly firing a gun inside the suite.

He’s now facing multiple charges for drug possession and endangering a child. Police say a 15-year-old male and 18-year-old female were also in his room when the gun fired.