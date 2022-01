A Salina man was taken into custody after he allegedly shattered the glass on the lobby door at the police station.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 53-year-old Craig Gilbert was arrested on Tuesday evening after he tossed a rock through the glass around 10:30pm and then walked into the lobby to call dispatch.

Officers found the rock in the foyer and took Gilbert into custody. He’s now facing a charge that could include damage to property.

Damage to the door is listed at $800.