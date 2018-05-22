Salina, KS

Arrest Made after Bomb Threat

KSAL StaffMay 22, 2018

A Salina man was taken into custody shortly after calling police with a bomb threat at a local restaurant.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Michael Norris about 10-minutes after he allegedly used his cell phone to warn authorities about the fake threat at Taco Bell on Monday afternoon.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers arrived at the fast food restaurant located at 1040 E. Iron around 1:55pm and evacuated patrons and staff. At the same time, investigators quickly identified the source of the call and arrested Norris at his home in the 100 block of S. Ohio.

He is now facing charges that could include aggravated criminal threat and giving false alarm.

Back in February of 2017, Norris was jailed after police say he used a co-workers cell phone to call in a bogus bomb threat at the Flying J Truck Stop on N. Ohio.

No one was hurt in either incident.

