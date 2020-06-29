Salina, KS

Arrest Made after Bike Chase

KSAL StaffJune 29, 2020

A Salina man wanted on a felony warrant out of Saline County District Court was taken into custody after a short lived bike and foot chase on Friday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol identified 29-year-old Alec Somrak as he rode a bicycle in the 200 block of S 9th about 7:45am. The officer attempted to stop Somrak with his patrol car but the man peddled away.

A short time later the officer caught him on foot near an apartment building in the 200 block of S. 12th Street.

Somrak is now facing new charges for eluding police as well as his original charges tied to the court warrant.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

