Arrest In Stolen Money Case

Jeremy BohnJune 8, 2020

A Salina man is arrested after allegedly stealing money from another man’s wallet.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday at 837 E. Wayne.

Jim Thomas, Jr., 61, Salina, was visiting 55-year-old Walter Hopkins, Salina, at Hopkins’ apartment on Friday evening. After he left, Thomas realized that he had left his wallet at the apartment.

He went back to the complex where he talked with a female acquaintance who said she saw the wallet outside next to a dumpster. Thomas found the wallet, but his $1,200 in cash was missing from the wallet.

Police viewed surveillance video from the neighborhood and saw that a black male wearing a bright green shirt drop an item next to the dumpster. Thomas identified the subject as Hopkins.

Hopkins has been arrested and is charged with felony theft.

 

