Arrest in Salina Bomb Threat Case

A woman has been arrested in connection with a suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of the Salina Post Office and the shutdown of several square blocks of streets in the downtown area.

According to Salina Police, on Tuesday officers were dispatched to the United States Postal Service facility at 211 E. Ash in regard to an unidentified package that possibly contained a bomb.

The post office and surrounding area were immediately evacuated.

The Riley County Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded and removed the package. The package was placed in a safe location and a water shot was used to disrupt it. The package was found to be inert but it was designed to simulate an explosive device.

A coordinated response from several agencies including the United States Postal Inspection Service, Kansas Highway Patrol, and other Federal agencies assisted in the investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of 56-year-old Robin Carol Stewart of Salina. A search warrant was executed at Stewart’s residence Tuesday evening and additional evidence was collected.

Stewart was arrested without incident and booked into the Saline County on multiple charges that include aggravated criminal threat, criminal use of explosives, and interference with the conduct of public business in public buildings.