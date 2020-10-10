Salina, KS

Arrest in Manhattan Double Murder

Todd PittengerOctober 10, 2020

An arrest was made following a double murder Friday in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Police Department, on Friday at approximately 5:23 pm, dispatch received  a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Allison Ave in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased on scene.

The victims were identified as Skylar Havens, 19, and Javon Gray, 23, both of Manhattan, and they were known to the suspect.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Montrell Vassar, 19, of Manhattan. Vassar was arrested on charges that could include two counts of second-degree murder. Vassar is in the Riley County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond.

The investigation continues, but no other arrests are anticipated.

 

