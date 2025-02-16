Arrest in Double Murder

A Salina man has been arrested in connection with a double murder.

According to Salina Police, Sunday evening at 5:33, officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Vassar Dr in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers located two females in the driveway of the residence, who were deceased due to an apparent homicide.

At 5:38 PM, officers located the suspect a couple blocks from the scene and took him into custody without incident. The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Preston James Reyna of Salina.

Reyna is being referred to the Saline County Attorney for 2 counts of 1st Degree Murder, 2 counts of Aggravated DV Battery, Aggravated Kidnapping, 2 counts of DV Battery, and DV Damage to Property.

This investigation is ongoing.

