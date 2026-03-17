Arrest Following Violent Incident

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly threatening, and choking a woman.

According to Salina Police, Monday night at around 9:30, officers responded to a physical disturbance at 781 N. Broadway.

Allegedly, 31-year-old Darin Stewart was arguing with a female acquaintance when the victim stepped in to help her.

Stewart became angry with the victim and grabbed her, threatened to stab her, and pushed her down on a bed. He then grabbed the victim by the throat and choked her, applying pressure restricting her airway.

The victim was able to free herself from Stewart. She went to a bathroom and locked the door. Stewart kicked the door damaging it.

Contact was made with Stewart on scene, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was checked out by medics.

Stewart could face charges which include: