Arrest Following Bike Chase

Todd PittengerMay 18, 2021

A man suspected of stealing a bicycle from the Salina Walmart store was caught after allegedly later entering a garage and leading a chase.

Police say at 4:40 PM officers were sent to Walmart, 2900 S. 9th for a theft of a bicycle.   It was reported the suspect a white male wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans, and a camouflage jacket, got on a green and black bicycle and rode it out of the store without paying. The bike was valued at $580.

Officers were then sent to #68 Wildcat Circle for a burglary in progress.  The victim and his family were inside the home when they saw a white male wearing blue jeans and a tan shirt walking into their garage.  The victim was walking out through the garage and saw the subject, who then exited and ran from the property carrying a green and black bicycle.  The subject ran up onto the levy trail and continued north.   A witness identified the suspect as 38-year-old Joshua Swisher from Salina.

An off duty officer spotted the suspect a short time later in the 100 block of S. Kansas riding the bike.  Officers located Swisher in the backyard of 123 S. Kansas and he was arrested.

Swisher was booked into jail on multiple charges which could include theft, 3 counts of trespassing, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

