Arrest after Woman Choked

A Salina woman was treated at the hospital and a former boyfriend arrested after an argument turned violent.

According to Police Captain Gary Hanus around 11:25pm Thursday evening, officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Penn after a woman was choked in her home. Police arrested 34-year-old Ryan J. McElroy after interviewing him and the 36-year-old victim.

The woman told officers she told the man to leave numerous times. Police say she had marks on her throat consistent with a person who has had their airwave cutoff.

McElroy is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery and criminal trespass. The woman drove herself to the hospital to be examined by medical staff.