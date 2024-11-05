Armed Man Attempts Home Invasion

A man is facing multiple charges, after he was armed and attempted to break into a home.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday afternoon, a 47-year old female called 911, after an armed man came up to her residence and attempted to gain entry in the 200 block of Des Moines. The suspect damaged the handle of a storm door and removed a doorbell camera. The suspect then, fled in his vehicle just prior to an officer’s arrival.

At about 1:40 pm, authorities received a FLOCK alert. Officers were able to determine the suspect’s whereabouts and conducted a car stop in the area of Haskett and Maple. Officers arrested 45-year old, John Harper without incident and they located the handgun in his vehicle.

Harper is facing charges of: