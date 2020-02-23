Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Rain Fog/Mist

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 40 °

41 Area Wrestlers Qualify for State

Pat StrathmanFebruary 23, 2020

Class 5A Regional – Valley Center

Salina Central

106

Isaac Phimvongsa (29-14) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Means (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 25-13 won by decision over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 (Dec 6-3)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 won by fall over Kaydon Moffet (Valley Center) 0-9 (Fall 1:15)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 won in sudden victory – 1 over Treyton Pelnar (McPherson) 19-7 (SV-1 3-1)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 won by fall over Jayden Miller (Goddard) 24-18 (Fall 3:54)
  • Cons. Semi – Nakaylen Shabazz (Maize) 30-11 won by fall over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 (Fall 2:53)
  • 5th Place Match – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) 36-12 won by decision over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 (Dec 9-3)

120

Dawson Hogan (26-16) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 won by decision over Lorenzo Cruzen (McPherson) 21-16 (Dec 4-0)
  • Quarterfinal – Grant Treaster (Newton) 39-3 won by fall over Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 (Fall 0:57)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 won by major decision over Timothy Dang (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 13-9 (MD 11-2)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 won by decision over LaShawn Blick (Andover) 30-9 (Dec 10-5)
  • Cons. Semi – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 31-14 won by fall over Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 (Fall 4:02)
  • 5th Place Match – Kael Pappan (Arkansas City) 31-8 won by major decision over Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 (MD 13-4)

126

Slade Adam (28-8) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won by fall over Jackson Allen (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 6-13 (Fall 1:04)
  • Quarterfinal – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won by decision over Sam Duling (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 20-15 (Dec 5-2)
  • Semifinal – Drew Liles (Great Bend) 35-4 won by decision over Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 (Dec 5-3)
  • Cons. Semi – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won by fall over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 (Fall 2:34)
  • 3rd Place Match – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Colin Bybee (Newton) 19-14 (UTB 1-1)

138

Elix Hernandez (14-9) placed 8th and scored 5.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 won by decision over Carter Nguyen (Maize-South) 19-22 (Dec 9-5)
  • Quarterfinal – Matthew Gottschalk (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 37-6 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 (Dec 4-1)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 won by major decision over Brenden Alfers (Andover) 16-14 (MD 15-2)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 (Dec 2-1)
  • 7th Place Match – Wyatt Bahm (Arkansas City) 23-21 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 (Dec 4-2)

145

Kray True (28-9) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 won by fall over Spencer Steinmetz (Newton) 7-13 (Fall 3:52)
  • Quarterfinal – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 won by decision over Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 (Dec 2-1)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 won by fall over Alex Redick (Emporia) 14-17 (Fall 1:00)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 won by fall over Brecken Phipps (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 37-9 (Fall 2:53)
  • Cons. Semi – Connor Padgett (Maize) 28-9 won by major decision over Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 (MD 12-4)
  • 5th Place Match – Logan Davidson (Goddard) 16-11 won by fall over Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 (Fall 4:34)

152

Cayman Munson (26-15) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 won by fall over Nate Rogers (McPherson) 4-22 (Fall 2:29)
  • Quarterfinal – Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 won by major decision over Haydar Touffaha (Andover) 15-13 (MD 10-1)
  • Semifinal – Jace Fisher (Goddard) 38-10 won by decision over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 (Dec 6-2)
  • Cons. Semi – Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 won in sudden victory – 1 over Andrew Husband (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 24-12 (SV-1 6-4)
  • 3rd Place Match – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by major decision over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 (MD 15-5)

160

Cooper Chard (39-9) placed 7th and scored 8.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 won by fall over Ross Mills (Andover) 16-16 (Fall 4:45)
  • Quarterfinal – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 36-7 won by fall over Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 (Fall 3:29)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 won by major decision over Tanner Tibbetts (Emporia) 16-22 (MD 13-3)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Dillon Moler (Valley Center) 20-10 won by decision over Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 (Dec 3-0)
  • 7th Place Match – Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 won by decision over Jadin O`Reilly (Maize-South) 16-7 (Dec 8-5)

285

Wyatt Cell (25-8) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by decision over Cole McAuliffe (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 8-9 (Dec 6-2)
  • Quarterfinal – Maximus Shannon (Arkansas City) 36-12 won by decision over Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 (Dec 2-1)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by fall over Ben Purvis (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 9-9 (Fall 0:56)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by decision over Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 (Dec 6-2)
  • Cons. Semi – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by fall over Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) 26-20 (Fall 3:14)
  • 3rd Place Match – Maximus Shannon (Arkansas City) 36-12 won by decision over Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 (Dec 2-0)

Salina South

126

Carson Ochoa (26-15) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 won by decision over Cody Hughbanks (Maize) 13-7 (Dec 7-2)
  • Quarterfinal – Colin Bybee (Newton) 19-14 won in overtime over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 (OT 10-5)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 won by decision over Kaden Garvalena (Maize-South) 16-17 (Dec 8-3)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 won by decision over Camden Aldrich (Wichita-Northwest) 18-7 (Dec 6-3)
  • Cons. Semi – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won by fall over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 (Fall 2:34)
  • 5th Place Match – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 won by decision over Kolbey Huneycutt (Goddard) 18-16 (Dec 5-1)

132

Justin Zwigart (22-13) placed 8th and scored 7.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 won by major decision over Taylor Matthews (Goddard-Eisenhower) 9-7 (MD 14-4)
  • Quarterfinal – Jerrdon Fisher (Goddard) 19-1 won by tech fall over Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 (TF-1.5 2:50 (16-1))
  • Cons. Round 2 – Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 won by fall over Nolan Bevan (Valley Center) 19-16 (Fall 1:31)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) 30-6 won by tech fall over Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 (TF-1.5 4:37 (21-5))
  • 7th Place Match – Marcelo Martinez (Wichita-Northwest) 24-10 won by major decision over Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 (MD 15-2)

152

Caleb Copeland (27-13) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by fall over Daigen Moulton (Arkansas City) 6-17 (Fall 1:13)
  • Quarterfinal – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by fall over Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) 21-15 (Fall 5:13)
  • Semifinal – Devin Gomez (Maize) 22-0 won by tech fall over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 (TF-1.5 5:59 (25-10))
  • Cons. Semi – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by fall over Haydar Touffaha (Andover) 15-13 (Fall 3:52)
  • 3rd Place Match – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by major decision over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 (MD 15-5)

170

Brandon Jeffries (32-8) placed 7th and scored 8.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 won by fall over Trynten Flores (Valley Center) 12-11 (Fall 0:43)
  • Quarterfinal – Nicholas Bahm (Arkansas City) 29-17 won by decision over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 (Dec 4-3)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 won by major decision over Brooks Burgoon (Salina-Central) 19-19 (MD 8-0)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Ethan Garate (Emporia) 27-12 won by decision over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 (Dec 6-2)
  • 7th Place Match – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 won by decision over Matthew Morrell (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 11-9 (Dec 7-2)

McPherson

113

Tucker Pelnar (9-4) placed 8th and scored 2.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – A.B. Stokes (Newton) 29-13 won by injury default over Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 (Inj. 0:01)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 won by decision over Cyrus Vajnar (Hays) 9-10 (Dec 4-2)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Lukas Hainline (Emporia) 33-14 won by forfeit over Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 (For.)
  • 7th Place Match – Austin Ruda (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 30-16 won by forfeit over Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 (For.)

138

Landon Crews (29-10) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won by major decision over Adrian Turner (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 17-9 (MD 14-5)
  • Quarterfinal – Isaiah Holmes (Goddard) 34-17 won by decision over Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 (Dec 9-3)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won by fall over Josiah Huber (Emporia) 6-8 (Fall 4:18)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 (Dec 2-1)
  • Cons. Semi – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won in tie breaker – 1 over Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) 30-11 (TB-1 10-5)
  • 3rd Place Match – Isaiah Holmes (Goddard) 34-17 won by decision over Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 (Dec 8-5)

145

Rhett Edmonson (30-6) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 won by decision over Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 (Dec 2-1)
  • Semifinal – Trig Tennant (Arkansas City) 43-6 won in tie breaker – 1 over Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 (TB-1 6-4)
  • Cons. Semi – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 won by decision over Logan Davidson (Goddard) 16-11 (Dec 4-1)
  • 3rd Place Match – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 won by decision over Connor Padgett (Maize) 28-9 (Dec 7-4)

170

Jonah Clarke (33-7) placed 4th and scored 17.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Garate (Emporia) 27-12 won by decision over Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 (Dec 4-2)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 won by fall over Riley Frank (Andover-Central) 3-22 (Fall 0:43)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 won by fall over Scott Heilman (Great Bend) 26-10 (Fall 0:46)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 won by decision over Matthew Morrell (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 11-9 (Dec 6-3)
  • Cons. Semi – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 won by fall over Nicholas Bahm (Arkansas City) 29-17 (Fall 3:57)
  • 3rd Place Match – Nathan Fury (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 38-5 won by major decision over Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 (MD 11-2)

182

Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (28-10) placed 6th.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 won by fall over Darin Rodd (Andover-Central) 6-22 (Fall 4:35)
  • Quarterfinal – Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 won by decision over Davontai Robinson (Hays) 24-10 (Dec 6-5)
  • Semifinal – Lynauz Cox (Maize-South) 31-7 won by decision over Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 (Dec 8-6)
  • Cons. Semi – Charlie Frisch (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 31-7 won by forfeit over Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 (For.)
  • 5th Place Match – Davontai Robinson (Hays) 24-10 won by disqualification over Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 (DQ)

195

Landon Frantz (33-4) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 33-4 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 33-4 won by fall over Ashton Ngo (Andover) 24-11 (Fall 2:54)
  • Semifinal – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 33-4 won by fall over Bronx Wood (Andover-Central) 15-14 (Fall 1:44)
  • 1st Place Match – Deston Miller (Arkansas City) 29-8 won by decision over Landon Frantz (McPherson) 33-4 (Dec 8-3)

220

Mason Thrash (31-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-7 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-7 won by fall over Isaac Stevens (Arkansas City) 17-14 (Fall 2:41)
  • Semifinal – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-7 won by decision over Mason Ross (Wichita-Northwest) 33-6 (Dec 6-4)
  • 1st Place Match – Kyle Haas (Maize) 24-0 won by fall over Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-7 (Fall 1:12)

285

Jonah Scott (22-13) placed 7th and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 won by decision over Colter Conger (Hays) 13-15 (Dec 6-1)
  • Quarterfinal – Tony Caldwell (Valley Center) 36-4 won by fall over Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 (Fall 2:58)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 won by fall over Nathan Carter (Wichita-Northwest) 18-8 (Fall 4:07)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by decision over Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 (Dec 6-2)
  • 7th Place Match – Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 won by fall over Cole McAuliffe (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 8-9 (Fall 4:26)

Class 4A – Concordia

Abilene

106

Christopher McClanahan (25-14) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 won by fall over Devon Mayfield (Buhler) 8-13 (Fall 2:29)
  • Semifinal – Gavin Moore (Nickerson) 34-4 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 (MD 12-2)
  • Cons. Semi – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 won by fall over Evan Fry (Scott Community) 14-16 (Fall 2:41)
  • 3rd Place Match – Sajen Kemling (Concordia ) 28-10 won by decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 (Dec 5-2)

113

Cooper Wuthnow (16-14) placed 3rd and scored 14.5 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 won by decision over Hagan Johnson (Wamego) 16-15 (Dec 5-0)
  • Semifinal – Jordan Anguish (Concordia ) 31-9 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 (Dec 9-6)
  • Cons. Semi – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 won by tech fall over Eli Shoup (St. George-Rock Creek) 15-20 (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-0))
  • 3rd Place Match – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 won by major decision over Drew Lugafet (Buhler) 17-10 (MD 10-0)

120

Kaleb Stroda (24-8) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal – Tayke Weber (Wamego) 21-13 won by decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 (Dec 8-4)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 won by fall over Trevan Sherry (Buhler) 9-16 (Fall 1:51)
  • Cons. Semi – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 won by decision over Koby Tyler (Concordia ) 24-11 (Dec 5-2)
  • 3rd Place Match – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 won by decision over Tayke Weber (Wamego) 21-13 (Dec 6-2)

126

William Stroda (30-4) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 won by fall over Justice Gardner (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 21-18 (Fall 0:19)
  • Semifinal – William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 won by decision over Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 30-12 (Dec 3-2)
  • 1st Place Match – William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 won by decision over Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 27-10 (Dec 6-0)

132

Braden Wilson (24-16) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by fall over Isaiah Johnson (Clay Center Community) 7-14 (Fall 3:49)
  • Quarterfinal – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by fall over Keden Frahm (Colby) 16-13 (Fall 5:27)
  • Semifinal – Drew Brown (Wamego) 16-7 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 (Dec 4-0)
  • Cons. Semi – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by decision over Dylan Fulton (Scott Community) 23-11 (Dec 5-4)
  • 3rd Place Match – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by decision over Michael Friesen (Hesston) 12-8 (Dec 7-2)

195

Colby Mohr (8-3) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 won by fall over Forfeit Forfeit (Topeka-Hayden) 3-6 (Fall 0:35)
  • Quarterfinal – Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 won by fall over Jeffery Nix (Scott Community) 18-21 (Fall 2:35)
  • Semifinal – Garron Champoux (Marysville) 32-3 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 (Fall 0:49)
  • Cons. Semi – Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 won by major decision over Owen O`Halloran (Hesston) 26-12 (MD 9-0)
  • 3rd Place Match – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 (Fall 4:32)

Chapman

145

Justin Wisner-McLane (25-7) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 won by fall over Braunson Golden (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 15-8 (Fall 0:26)
  • Semifinal – Justus McDaniel (Scott Community) 31-1 won by decision over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 (Dec 7-0)
  • Cons. Semi – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 won by fall over Eastan Hake (Concordia ) 17-14 (Fall 0:37)
  • 3rd Place Match – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 won by decision over Isaak Meyer (Wamego) 22-10 (Dec 8-5)

220

Zachery Ferris (36-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by major decision over Ethan Holle (Wamego) 9-20 (MD 13-0)
  • Quarterfinal – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by major decision over Alonso Frances (Scott Community) 14-16 (MD 9-0)
  • Semifinal – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by fall over Rowdy Farr (Colby) 33-10 (Fall 2:31)
  • 1st Place Match – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by fall over Jack Lott (Marysville) 34-7 (Fall 3:35)

Smoky Valley

182

Dax Hopp (32-3) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-3 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-3 won by decision over Domanic Clopton (Hesston) 23-12 (Dec 7-1)
  • Semifinal – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-3 won by decision over Storm Slupianek (Marysville) 4-1 (Dec 5-1)
  • 1st Place Match – Cale Goodman (Scott Community) 35-8 won by decision over Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-3 (Dec 3-2)

195

Tanner Luttig (30-9) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 won by fall over Sam Logan (Nickerson) 19-20 (Fall 5:20)
  • Semifinal – Hagan Booi (Colby) 35-3 won by fall over Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 (Fall 0:31)
  • Cons. Semi – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 won by fall over Jeffery Nix (Scott Community) 18-21 (Fall 1:18)
  • 3rd Place Match – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 (Fall 4:32)

Class 3-2-1A – Russell

Ellsworth

106

Teagon Nienke (21-16) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal – Eastin Redetzke (Hoisington) 23-14 won by decision over Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 21-16 (Dec 4-2)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 21-16 won by fall over Wyatt Hook (Sterling) 4-13 (Fall 3:38)
  • Cons. Semi – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 21-16 won by decision over Austin Armstrong (Larned) 22-11 (Dec 5-2)
  • 3rd Place Match – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 21-16 won by decision over Eastin Redetzke (Hoisington) 23-14 (Dec 5-0)

195

Tyler Romero (23-14) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal – Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 23-14 won by fall over Deon Weeks (Hillsboro) 5-14 (Fall 1:30)
  • Semifinal – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 33-0 won by fall over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 23-14 (Fall 1:46)
  • Cons. Semi – Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 23-14 won by fall over Jesus Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 16-18 (Fall 2:22)
  • 3rd Place Match – Braden Burks (Beloit) 29-8 won by fall over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 23-14 (Fall 2:05)

220

Brendan Tripp (28-7) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 28-7 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 28-7 won by fall over Kaden Lopez (Halstead) 13-8 (Fall 1:17)
  • Semifinal – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 28-7 won by fall over Hector Garcia (Larned) 15-9 (Fall 2:51)
  • 1st Place Match – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 28-7 won by fall over Dallas Buss (Belleville-Republic County) 23-11 (Fall 1:40)

285

Tyler Walford (27-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 27-8 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 27-8 won by fall over Cade Boxberger (Hoisington) 20-12 (Fall 1:43)
  • Semifinal – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 27-8 won by decision over Creighton Johnson (Beloit) 35-4 (Dec 10-7)
  • 1st Place Match – Tra Barrientes (Sylvan Grove) 35-1 won by decision over Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 27-8 (Dec 9-5)

Southeast of Saline

160

Matthew Rodriguez (35-1) placed 1st and scored 24.5 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1 won by fall over Nathaneal Pfortmiller (Larned) 9-17 (Fall 2:46)
  • Semifinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1 won by tech fall over Andre Patton (Canton Galva) 20-15 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))
  • 1st Place Match – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1 won by major decision over Andrew Hubert (Belleville-Republic County) 30-10 (MD 9-0)

195

Sterling Harp (27-6) placed 2nd and scored 15.5 team points.

  • Quarterfinal – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 27-6 won by tech fall over Jarett Seeman (Larned) 4-13 (TF-1.5 1:48 (17-0))
  • Semifinal – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 27-6 won by decision over Braden Burks (Beloit) 29-8 (Dec 6-0)
  • 1st Place Match – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 33-0 won by decision over Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 27-6 (Dec 5-0)

Minneapolis

106

Gage Carlson (26-11) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-11 won by fall over Wyatt Hook (Sterling) 4-13 (Fall 1:05)
  • Semifinal – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-11 won by decision over Eastin Redetzke (Hoisington) 23-14 (Dec 5-4)
  • 1st Place Match – AJ Polansky (Belleville-Republic County) 31-8 won by decision over Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-11 (Dec 7-4)

126

Adam Reed (25-19) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 won by fall over Isaiah Patton (Canton Galva) 3-15 (Fall 1:08)
  • Quarterfinal – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 won by fall over Asa Carr (Beloit) 13-15 (Fall 2:49)
  • Semifinal – Kaleb Talkington (Belleville-Republic County) 37-5 won by fall over Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 (Fall 1:30)
  • Cons. Semi – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 won by decision over Jacob Ney (Russell) 9-18 (Dec 4-0)
  • 3rd Place Match – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 won by fall over Matt Swingle (Kingman) 16-13 (Fall 2:54)

132

Dayton Randall (20-11) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal – Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 20-11 won by decision over Corbin Weers (Larned) 1-8 (Dec 7-0)
  • Semifinal – Garrett Helmer (Hillsboro) 23-11 won by decision over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 20-11 (Dec 6-4)
  • Cons. Semi – Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 20-11 won by fall over Nicolas Rubio (Hoisington) 1-2 (Fall 4:01)
  • 3rd Place Match – Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 20-11 won by fall over Tristan Thompson (Beloit) 4-4 (Fall 2:27)

160

Chasyn Vogan (18-12) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 won by fall over Logan Keller (Russell) 0-11 (Fall 2:54)
  • Quarterfinal – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Dylan Gantz (Stafford) 35-10 (UTB 4-3)
  • Semifinal – Andrew Hubert (Belleville-Republic County) 30-10 won by decision over Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 (Dec 6-0)
  • Cons. Semi – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 won by fall over Carter Hiebert (Halstead) 14-10 (Fall 4:40)
  • 3rd Place Match – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 won by decision over Andre Patton (Canton Galva) 20-15 (Dec 9-4)

182

Keyon Baccus (24-13) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 won by fall over Giovany Pando (Lyons) 10-10 (Fall 2:43)
  • Semifinal – Quintin Beeson (Belleville-Republic County) 24-15 won by decision over Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 (Dec 9-6)
  • Cons. Semi – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 won by fall over Carter Atteberry (Larned) 19-15 (Fall 2:50)
  • 3rd Place Match – Kaleb Wise (Halstead) 16-7 won by decision over Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 (Dec 9-3)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

2020 Boys State Swimming

February 23, 2020 8:48 pm

HS BB Coaches Corner – 2/22

February 22, 2020 9:43 am

South Basketball Gets Split at Hutch

February 21, 2020 11:47 pm

Cowboys Claim a Share of NCKL Title with Win ...

 10:55 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

41 Area Wrestlers Qualify for State

Class 5A Regional - Valley Center Salina Central 106 Isaac Phimvongsa (29-14) placed 6th and ...

February 23, 2020 Comments

2020 Boys State Swimming

Sports News

February 23, 2020

Shockers Drop Another Close One at ...

Sports News

February 23, 2020

Special Exhibit to Open at KWU Mond...

Top News

February 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

MarNon Pies Are Back
February 23, 2020Comments
Gonzales to Speak at KWU ...
February 23, 2020Comments
Legislators Discuss Kansa...
February 22, 2020Comments
“Help For Camp Hope” ...
February 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH