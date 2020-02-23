41 Area Wrestlers Qualify for State

Pat Strathman February 23, 2020

Class 5A Regional – Valley Center Salina Central 106 Isaac Phimvongsa (29-14) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Means (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 25-13 won by decision over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 won by fall over Kaydon Moffet (Valley Center) 0-9 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 2 – Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 won in sudden victory – 1 over Treyton Pelnar (McPherson) 19-7 (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 won by fall over Jayden Miller (Goddard) 24-18 (Fall 3:54)

Cons. Semi – Nakaylen Shabazz (Maize) 30-11 won by fall over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 (Fall 2:53)

5th Place Match – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) 36-12 won by decision over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 29-14 (Dec 9-3) 120 Dawson Hogan (26-16) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 won by decision over Lorenzo Cruzen (McPherson) 21-16 (Dec 4-0)

Quarterfinal – Grant Treaster (Newton) 39-3 won by fall over Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 2 – Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 won by major decision over Timothy Dang (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 13-9 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 won by decision over LaShawn Blick (Andover) 30-9 (Dec 10-5)

Cons. Semi – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 31-14 won by fall over Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 (Fall 4:02)

5th Place Match – Kael Pappan (Arkansas City) 31-8 won by major decision over Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 26-16 (MD 13-4) 126 Slade Adam (28-8) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won by fall over Jackson Allen (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 6-13 (Fall 1:04)

Quarterfinal – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won by decision over Sam Duling (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 20-15 (Dec 5-2)

Semifinal – Drew Liles (Great Bend) 35-4 won by decision over Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Semi – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won by fall over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 (Fall 2:34)

3rd Place Match – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Colin Bybee (Newton) 19-14 (UTB 1-1) 138 Elix Hernandez (14-9) placed 8th and scored 5.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 won by decision over Carter Nguyen (Maize-South) 19-22 (Dec 9-5)

Quarterfinal – Matthew Gottschalk (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 37-6 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 won by major decision over Brenden Alfers (Andover) 16-14 (MD 15-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 (Dec 2-1)

7th Place Match – Wyatt Bahm (Arkansas City) 23-21 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 (Dec 4-2) 145 Kray True (28-9) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 won by fall over Spencer Steinmetz (Newton) 7-13 (Fall 3:52)

Quarterfinal – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 won by decision over Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 won by fall over Alex Redick (Emporia) 14-17 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 won by fall over Brecken Phipps (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 37-9 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Semi – Connor Padgett (Maize) 28-9 won by major decision over Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 (MD 12-4)

5th Place Match – Logan Davidson (Goddard) 16-11 won by fall over Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 (Fall 4:34) 152 Cayman Munson (26-15) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 won by fall over Nate Rogers (McPherson) 4-22 (Fall 2:29)

Quarterfinal – Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 won by major decision over Haydar Touffaha (Andover) 15-13 (MD 10-1)

Semifinal – Jace Fisher (Goddard) 38-10 won by decision over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi – Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 won in sudden victory – 1 over Andrew Husband (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 24-12 (SV-1 6-4)

3rd Place Match – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by major decision over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 (MD 15-5) 160 Cooper Chard (39-9) placed 7th and scored 8.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 won by fall over Ross Mills (Andover) 16-16 (Fall 4:45)

Quarterfinal – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 36-7 won by fall over Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 (Fall 3:29)

Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 won by major decision over Tanner Tibbetts (Emporia) 16-22 (MD 13-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Dillon Moler (Valley Center) 20-10 won by decision over Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match – Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 39-9 won by decision over Jadin O`Reilly (Maize-South) 16-7 (Dec 8-5) 285 Wyatt Cell (25-8) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by decision over Cole McAuliffe (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 8-9 (Dec 6-2)

Quarterfinal – Maximus Shannon (Arkansas City) 36-12 won by decision over Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by fall over Ben Purvis (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 9-9 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by decision over Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by fall over Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) 26-20 (Fall 3:14)

3rd Place Match – Maximus Shannon (Arkansas City) 36-12 won by decision over Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 (Dec 2-0) Salina South 126 Carson Ochoa (26-15) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 won by decision over Cody Hughbanks (Maize) 13-7 (Dec 7-2)

Quarterfinal – Colin Bybee (Newton) 19-14 won in overtime over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 (OT 10-5)

Cons. Round 2 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 won by decision over Kaden Garvalena (Maize-South) 16-17 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 won by decision over Camden Aldrich (Wichita-Northwest) 18-7 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Semi – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 28-8 won by fall over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 (Fall 2:34)

5th Place Match – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 26-15 won by decision over Kolbey Huneycutt (Goddard) 18-16 (Dec 5-1) 132 Justin Zwigart (22-13) placed 8th and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 won by major decision over Taylor Matthews (Goddard-Eisenhower) 9-7 (MD 14-4)

Quarterfinal – Jerrdon Fisher (Goddard) 19-1 won by tech fall over Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 (TF-1.5 2:50 (16-1))

Cons. Round 2 – Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 won by fall over Nolan Bevan (Valley Center) 19-16 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 3 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) 30-6 won by tech fall over Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 (TF-1.5 4:37 (21-5))

7th Place Match – Marcelo Martinez (Wichita-Northwest) 24-10 won by major decision over Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-13 (MD 15-2) 152 Caleb Copeland (27-13) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by fall over Daigen Moulton (Arkansas City) 6-17 (Fall 1:13)

Quarterfinal – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by fall over Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) 21-15 (Fall 5:13)

Semifinal – Devin Gomez (Maize) 22-0 won by tech fall over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 (TF-1.5 5:59 (25-10))

Cons. Semi – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by fall over Haydar Touffaha (Andover) 15-13 (Fall 3:52)

3rd Place Match – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-13 won by major decision over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-15 (MD 15-5) 170 Brandon Jeffries (32-8) placed 7th and scored 8.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 won by fall over Trynten Flores (Valley Center) 12-11 (Fall 0:43)

Quarterfinal – Nicholas Bahm (Arkansas City) 29-17 won by decision over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 won by major decision over Brooks Burgoon (Salina-Central) 19-19 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Ethan Garate (Emporia) 27-12 won by decision over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 (Dec 6-2)

7th Place Match – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 32-8 won by decision over Matthew Morrell (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 11-9 (Dec 7-2) McPherson 113 Tucker Pelnar (9-4) placed 8th and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – A.B. Stokes (Newton) 29-13 won by injury default over Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 (Inj. 0:01)

Cons. Round 2 – Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 won by decision over Cyrus Vajnar (Hays) 9-10 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Lukas Hainline (Emporia) 33-14 won by forfeit over Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 (For.)

7th Place Match – Austin Ruda (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 30-16 won by forfeit over Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) 9-4 (For.) 138 Landon Crews (29-10) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won by major decision over Adrian Turner (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 17-9 (MD 14-5)

Quarterfinal – Isaiah Holmes (Goddard) 34-17 won by decision over Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won by fall over Josiah Huber (Emporia) 6-8 (Fall 4:18)

Cons. Round 3 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 14-9 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Semi – Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 won in tie breaker – 1 over Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) 30-11 (TB-1 10-5)

3rd Place Match – Isaiah Holmes (Goddard) 34-17 won by decision over Landon Crews (McPherson) 29-10 (Dec 8-5) 145 Rhett Edmonson (30-6) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 won by decision over Kray True (Salina-Central) 28-9 (Dec 2-1)

Semifinal – Trig Tennant (Arkansas City) 43-6 won in tie breaker – 1 over Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 (TB-1 6-4)

Cons. Semi – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 won by decision over Logan Davidson (Goddard) 16-11 (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 30-6 won by decision over Connor Padgett (Maize) 28-9 (Dec 7-4) 170 Jonah Clarke (33-7) placed 4th and scored 17.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Garate (Emporia) 27-12 won by decision over Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 won by fall over Riley Frank (Andover-Central) 3-22 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 2 – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 won by fall over Scott Heilman (Great Bend) 26-10 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 3 – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 won by decision over Matthew Morrell (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 11-9 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Semi – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 won by fall over Nicholas Bahm (Arkansas City) 29-17 (Fall 3:57)

3rd Place Match – Nathan Fury (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 38-5 won by major decision over Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-7 (MD 11-2) 182 Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (28-10) placed 6th. Champ. Round 1 – Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 won by fall over Darin Rodd (Andover-Central) 6-22 (Fall 4:35)

Quarterfinal – Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 won by decision over Davontai Robinson (Hays) 24-10 (Dec 6-5)

Semifinal – Lynauz Cox (Maize-South) 31-7 won by decision over Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Semi – Charlie Frisch (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 31-7 won by forfeit over Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 (For.)

5th Place Match – Davontai Robinson (Hays) 24-10 won by disqualification over Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (McPherson) 28-10 (DQ) 195 Landon Frantz (33-4) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 33-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 33-4 won by fall over Ashton Ngo (Andover) 24-11 (Fall 2:54)

Semifinal – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 33-4 won by fall over Bronx Wood (Andover-Central) 15-14 (Fall 1:44)

1st Place Match – Deston Miller (Arkansas City) 29-8 won by decision over Landon Frantz (McPherson) 33-4 (Dec 8-3) 220 Mason Thrash (31-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-7 won by fall over Isaac Stevens (Arkansas City) 17-14 (Fall 2:41)

Semifinal – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-7 won by decision over Mason Ross (Wichita-Northwest) 33-6 (Dec 6-4)

1st Place Match – Kyle Haas (Maize) 24-0 won by fall over Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-7 (Fall 1:12) 285 Jonah Scott (22-13) placed 7th and scored 9.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 won by decision over Colter Conger (Hays) 13-15 (Dec 6-1)

Quarterfinal – Tony Caldwell (Valley Center) 36-4 won by fall over Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 (Fall 2:58)

Cons. Round 2 – Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 won by fall over Nathan Carter (Wichita-Northwest) 18-8 (Fall 4:07)

Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 25-8 won by decision over Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 (Dec 6-2)

7th Place Match – Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-13 won by fall over Cole McAuliffe (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 8-9 (Fall 4:26) Class 4A – Concordia Abilene 106 Christopher McClanahan (25-14) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 won by fall over Devon Mayfield (Buhler) 8-13 (Fall 2:29)

Semifinal – Gavin Moore (Nickerson) 34-4 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 (MD 12-2)

Cons. Semi – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 won by fall over Evan Fry (Scott Community) 14-16 (Fall 2:41)

3rd Place Match – Sajen Kemling (Concordia ) 28-10 won by decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 (Dec 5-2) 113 Cooper Wuthnow (16-14) placed 3rd and scored 14.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 won by decision over Hagan Johnson (Wamego) 16-15 (Dec 5-0)

Semifinal – Jordan Anguish (Concordia ) 31-9 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Semi – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 won by tech fall over Eli Shoup (St. George-Rock Creek) 15-20 (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-0))

3rd Place Match – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 won by major decision over Drew Lugafet (Buhler) 17-10 (MD 10-0) 120 Kaleb Stroda (24-8) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Tayke Weber (Wamego) 21-13 won by decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 won by fall over Trevan Sherry (Buhler) 9-16 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Semi – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 won by decision over Koby Tyler (Concordia ) 24-11 (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 won by decision over Tayke Weber (Wamego) 21-13 (Dec 6-2) 126 William Stroda (30-4) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 won by fall over Justice Gardner (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 21-18 (Fall 0:19)

Semifinal – William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 won by decision over Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 30-12 (Dec 3-2)

1st Place Match – William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 won by decision over Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 27-10 (Dec 6-0) 132 Braden Wilson (24-16) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by fall over Isaiah Johnson (Clay Center Community) 7-14 (Fall 3:49)

Quarterfinal – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by fall over Keden Frahm (Colby) 16-13 (Fall 5:27)

Semifinal – Drew Brown (Wamego) 16-7 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by decision over Dylan Fulton (Scott Community) 23-11 (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by decision over Michael Friesen (Hesston) 12-8 (Dec 7-2) 195 Colby Mohr (8-3) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 won by fall over Forfeit Forfeit (Topeka-Hayden) 3-6 (Fall 0:35)

Quarterfinal – Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 won by fall over Jeffery Nix (Scott Community) 18-21 (Fall 2:35)

Semifinal – Garron Champoux (Marysville) 32-3 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Semi – Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 won by major decision over Owen O`Halloran (Hesston) 26-12 (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 (Fall 4:32) Chapman 145 Justin Wisner-McLane (25-7) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 won by fall over Braunson Golden (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 15-8 (Fall 0:26)

Semifinal – Justus McDaniel (Scott Community) 31-1 won by decision over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Semi – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 won by fall over Eastan Hake (Concordia ) 17-14 (Fall 0:37)

3rd Place Match – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 won by decision over Isaak Meyer (Wamego) 22-10 (Dec 8-5) 220 Zachery Ferris (36-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by major decision over Ethan Holle (Wamego) 9-20 (MD 13-0)

Quarterfinal – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by major decision over Alonso Frances (Scott Community) 14-16 (MD 9-0)

Semifinal – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by fall over Rowdy Farr (Colby) 33-10 (Fall 2:31)

1st Place Match – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by fall over Jack Lott (Marysville) 34-7 (Fall 3:35) Smoky Valley 182 Dax Hopp (32-3) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-3 won by decision over Domanic Clopton (Hesston) 23-12 (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-3 won by decision over Storm Slupianek (Marysville) 4-1 (Dec 5-1)

1st Place Match – Cale Goodman (Scott Community) 35-8 won by decision over Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-3 (Dec 3-2) 195 Tanner Luttig (30-9) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 won by fall over Sam Logan (Nickerson) 19-20 (Fall 5:20)

Semifinal – Hagan Booi (Colby) 35-3 won by fall over Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Semi – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 won by fall over Jeffery Nix (Scott Community) 18-21 (Fall 1:18)

3rd Place Match – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 (Fall 4:32) Class 3-2-1A – Russell Ellsworth 106 Teagon Nienke (21-16) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Eastin Redetzke (Hoisington) 23-14 won by decision over Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 21-16 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 21-16 won by fall over Wyatt Hook (Sterling) 4-13 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Semi – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 21-16 won by decision over Austin Armstrong (Larned) 22-11 (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 21-16 won by decision over Eastin Redetzke (Hoisington) 23-14 (Dec 5-0) 195 Tyler Romero (23-14) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 23-14 won by fall over Deon Weeks (Hillsboro) 5-14 (Fall 1:30)

Semifinal – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 33-0 won by fall over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 23-14 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Semi – Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 23-14 won by fall over Jesus Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 16-18 (Fall 2:22)

3rd Place Match – Braden Burks (Beloit) 29-8 won by fall over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 23-14 (Fall 2:05) 220 Brendan Tripp (28-7) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 28-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 28-7 won by fall over Kaden Lopez (Halstead) 13-8 (Fall 1:17)

Semifinal – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 28-7 won by fall over Hector Garcia (Larned) 15-9 (Fall 2:51)

1st Place Match – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 28-7 won by fall over Dallas Buss (Belleville-Republic County) 23-11 (Fall 1:40) 285 Tyler Walford (27-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 27-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 27-8 won by fall over Cade Boxberger (Hoisington) 20-12 (Fall 1:43)

Semifinal – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 27-8 won by decision over Creighton Johnson (Beloit) 35-4 (Dec 10-7)

1st Place Match – Tra Barrientes (Sylvan Grove) 35-1 won by decision over Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 27-8 (Dec 9-5) Southeast of Saline 160 Matthew Rodriguez (35-1) placed 1st and scored 24.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1 won by fall over Nathaneal Pfortmiller (Larned) 9-17 (Fall 2:46)

Semifinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1 won by tech fall over Andre Patton (Canton Galva) 20-15 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))

1st Place Match – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1 won by major decision over Andrew Hubert (Belleville-Republic County) 30-10 (MD 9-0) 195 Sterling Harp (27-6) placed 2nd and scored 15.5 team points. Quarterfinal – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 27-6 won by tech fall over Jarett Seeman (Larned) 4-13 (TF-1.5 1:48 (17-0))

Semifinal – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 27-6 won by decision over Braden Burks (Beloit) 29-8 (Dec 6-0)

1st Place Match – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 33-0 won by decision over Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 27-6 (Dec 5-0) Minneapolis 106 Gage Carlson (26-11) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-11 won by fall over Wyatt Hook (Sterling) 4-13 (Fall 1:05)

Semifinal – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-11 won by decision over Eastin Redetzke (Hoisington) 23-14 (Dec 5-4)

1st Place Match – AJ Polansky (Belleville-Republic County) 31-8 won by decision over Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-11 (Dec 7-4) 126 Adam Reed (25-19) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 won by fall over Isaiah Patton (Canton Galva) 3-15 (Fall 1:08)

Quarterfinal – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 won by fall over Asa Carr (Beloit) 13-15 (Fall 2:49)

Semifinal – Kaleb Talkington (Belleville-Republic County) 37-5 won by fall over Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Semi – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 won by decision over Jacob Ney (Russell) 9-18 (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 25-19 won by fall over Matt Swingle (Kingman) 16-13 (Fall 2:54) 132 Dayton Randall (20-11) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 20-11 won by decision over Corbin Weers (Larned) 1-8 (Dec 7-0)

Semifinal – Garrett Helmer (Hillsboro) 23-11 won by decision over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 20-11 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Semi – Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 20-11 won by fall over Nicolas Rubio (Hoisington) 1-2 (Fall 4:01)

3rd Place Match – Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 20-11 won by fall over Tristan Thompson (Beloit) 4-4 (Fall 2:27) 160 Chasyn Vogan (18-12) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 won by fall over Logan Keller (Russell) 0-11 (Fall 2:54)

Quarterfinal – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Dylan Gantz (Stafford) 35-10 (UTB 4-3)

Semifinal – Andrew Hubert (Belleville-Republic County) 30-10 won by decision over Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Semi – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 won by fall over Carter Hiebert (Halstead) 14-10 (Fall 4:40)

3rd Place Match – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 18-12 won by decision over Andre Patton (Canton Galva) 20-15 (Dec 9-4) 182 Keyon Baccus (24-13) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 won by fall over Giovany Pando (Lyons) 10-10 (Fall 2:43)

Semifinal – Quintin Beeson (Belleville-Republic County) 24-15 won by decision over Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Semi – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 won by fall over Carter Atteberry (Larned) 19-15 (Fall 2:50)

3rd Place Match – Kaleb Wise (Halstead) 16-7 won by decision over Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 24-13 (Dec 9-3)

