Area Teen Hurt in Rollover Crash

A Gypsum area teen was injured in a single vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 17-year-old Camden Spano-Lund was taken to the hospital with a head injury after he wandered to a nearby home to ask for help.

Deputies say around 6am, Spano-Lund was traveling eastbound on Country Club Road near Whitmore Road and for an unknown reason lost control of his truck and rolled into the ditch. The 2003 Mazda pickup landed on its top, injuring him.

At some point he was able to crawl out of the vehicle and walk to a home for help.

Deputies, who found the vehicle abandoned about 90-minutes later were able to piece together what happened after contacting Spano-Lund’s father about the wreck.

He took his son to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible head injury.

The boy told authorities he does not remember what led up to the accident.