Area Students Recognized As Governor’s Scholars

The top 21 high school students from 16 area schools have been named to the Governor’s Scholar program.

Both Salina Central and South high schools have three winners, each. McPherson High School has two winners, while each other area high school has one student recognized.

The Kansas State Department of Education announced the Governor’s Scholars program honors the top academic one percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state.

This program is coordinated for the Governor by the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force. It is funded by donations from private sector businesses in Kansas. The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force was formed 30 years ago to strengthen public confidence in education. The following organizations are members of the Task Force: American Association of University Women, Kansas State Board of Education, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Congress of Parents and Teachers, Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas-National Education Association, Kansas School Public Relations Association, Kansas State High School Activities Association, Kansas League of Women Voters, and United School Administrators of Kansas.

2020 Winners:

Salina Central HS- Kadyn Cobb Caleb Kline Luke Stanford

Salina South HS- Peyton Froome Aubrey Elaina Kaiser David Ollenberger

Ell-Saline HS- Caden White

Sacred Heart HS- Gabriela Rodriguez-Torres

Southeast of Saline HS-Madeline M. Blake

Other 2020 area students recognized: