Area Students Honored With “Jester” Nominations

Students from the Salina area are among high school thespians across the state nominated for prestigious Jester Awards. The awards honor excellence in the production of high school musicals across Kansas. Students from Abilene, Salina Central, Salina South, Salina Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, and Smoky Valley all received nominations.
The Jester Award program recognizes the extraordinary amount of work, creativity, and dedication that faculty and students pour into their high school theatrical productions. Recognition is given to casts and crews, directors and designers, all who work to stage these great works of musical theatre.
There are 23 categories of nominations, including “Outstanding Production,” “Leading Performer,” “Stage Crew” and “Technical Achievement”.
“The level of talent present in our high schools around Kansas is spectacular,” said Paul Witte, MTWichita’s Board President. “I see at least 25 Broadway and professional shows a year, in
addition to Jester school shows. I’m always blown away by the dedication of our students and teachers in producing student shows we can admire.”
Each year, trained volunteer judges attend and evaluate dozens of performances. This year, 65 judges viewed 152 performances of 49 productions, involving more than 3,000 students and 49
schools across the state of Kansas. The program began in Wichita, but now extends as far as Liberal, Hays, Topeka, and Pittsburg, in addition to the greater Wichita area.
The Jester Awards Ceremony will take place at Century II Performing Arts Center’s Convention Hall in Wichita at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, 2025. During the ceremony, all nominees will be
announced, and several will perform. Scholarship awards will be presented to three students – two leading performers and a technical theatre recipient.
Tickets to the ceremony are $15 and available in advance (online only) or at the door.
_ _ _
Salina Area Nominees Include:
Salina Central High School
- Outstanding Production- Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Direction of a Show – Barbara Hilt – Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Leading Performer – Wyatt Angell – Orpheus in Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Leading Performer – Mac Sheforgen – Hermes in Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Supporting Performer – Sarah Day – Persephone in Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Ensemble / Chorus – Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Production Number – We Raise Our Cups in Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Orchestra Direction – Lindsay Modin – Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Vocal Music Direction – Ryan Holmquist – Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Artistic Guest – Maggie Spicer-Brown (Choreography) – Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Technical Achievement – Anastasia Corl (Stage Management) – Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Costume Design – Barbara Hilt – Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Lighting Design – Barbara Hilt, Andrew Graber, Wyatt Angell – Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Sound Design – Guillermo Rodriguez – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Smoky Valley High School
- Direction of a Show – Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors
- Leading Performer – Sophia Fruits – Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors
- Supporting Performer – Parker Gardner – Mr. Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors
- Ensemble / Chorus – Little Shop of Horrors
- Production Number – Skid Row (Downtown) in Little Shop of Horrors
- Vocal Music Direction – Britney English – Little Shop of Horrors
- Choreography / Staging – Angela Dolezal Little Shop of Horrors
- Technical Achievement – Katelyn Reeves (Props Design) – Little Shop of Horrors
- Scenic Design – Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors
- Costume Design – Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors
- Lighting Design – Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors
- Program Design – Angela Dolezal, Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors
- Lobby Display – Little Shop of Horrors
Salina Sacred Heart High School
- Cameo Performer – Joel Bicknell – Father Frog in A Year with Frog and Toad
- Pre-High School Performer – Fortunato Carrazco – Bird in A Year with Frog and Toad
- Lobby Display – A Year with Frog and Toad
Abilene High School
- Cameo Performer – Alejandra Guillen – Mayor of Munchkinland in Wizard of Oz
Salina South High School
- Scenic Design – Shilind Wheaton – Little Shop of Horrors
Southeast of Saline High School
- Design Guest – Matt Hanson (Scenic Design) – The Addams Family
https://mtwichita.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Jester-Nominations-2025.pdf