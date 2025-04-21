Area Students Honored With “Jester” Nominations

Students from the Salina area are among high school thespians across the state nominated for prestigious Jester Awards. The awards honor excellence in the production of high school musicals across Kansas. Students from Abilene, Salina Central, Salina South, Salina Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, and Smoky Valley all received nominations.

The Jester Award program recognizes the extraordinary amount of work, creativity, and dedication that faculty and students pour into their high school theatrical productions. Recognition is given to casts and crews, directors and designers, all who work to stage these great works of musical theatre.

There are 23 categories of nominations, including “Outstanding Production,” “Leading Performer,” “Stage Crew” and “Technical Achievement”.

“The level of talent present in our high schools around Kansas is spectacular,” said Paul Witte, MTWichita’s Board President. “I see at least 25 Broadway and professional shows a year, in

addition to Jester school shows. I’m always blown away by the dedication of our students and teachers in producing student shows we can admire.”

Each year, trained volunteer judges attend and evaluate dozens of performances. This year, 65 judges viewed 152 performances of 49 productions, involving more than 3,000 students and 49

schools across the state of Kansas. The program began in Wichita, but now extends as far as Liberal, Hays, Topeka, and Pittsburg, in addition to the greater Wichita area.

The Jester Awards Ceremony will take place at Century II Performing Arts Center’s Convention Hall in Wichita at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, 2025. During the ceremony, all nominees will be

announced, and several will perform. Scholarship awards will be presented to three students – two leading performers and a technical theatre recipient.

Tickets to the ceremony are $15 and available in advance (online only) or at the door.

_ _ _

Salina Area Nominees Include:

Salina Central High School

Outstanding Production- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Direction of a Show – Barbara Hilt – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Leading Performer – Wyatt Angell – Orpheus in Hadestown: Teen Edition

Leading Performer – Mac Sheforgen – Hermes in Hadestown: Teen Edition

Supporting Performer – Sarah Day – Persephone in Hadestown: Teen Edition

Ensemble / Chorus – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Production Number – We Raise Our Cups in Hadestown: Teen Edition

Orchestra Direction – Lindsay Modin – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Vocal Music Direction – Ryan Holmquist – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Artistic Guest – Maggie Spicer-Brown (Choreography) – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Technical Achievement – Anastasia Corl (Stage Management) – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Costume Design – Barbara Hilt – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Lighting Design – Barbara Hilt, Andrew Graber, Wyatt Angell – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Sound Design – Guillermo Rodriguez – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Smoky Valley High School

Direction of a Show – Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors

Leading Performer – Sophia Fruits – Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors

Supporting Performer – Parker Gardner – Mr. Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors

Ensemble / Chorus – Little Shop of Horrors

Production Number – Skid Row (Downtown) in Little Shop of Horrors

Vocal Music Direction – Britney English – Little Shop of Horrors

Choreography / Staging – Angela Dolezal Little Shop of Horrors

Technical Achievement – Katelyn Reeves (Props Design) – Little Shop of Horrors

Scenic Design – Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors

Costume Design – Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors

Lighting Design – Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors

Program Design – Angela Dolezal, Eric Lundstrom – Little Shop of Horrors

Lobby Display – Little Shop of Horrors

Salina Sacred Heart High School

Cameo Performer – Joel Bicknell – Father Frog in A Year with Frog and Toad

Pre-High School Performer – Fortunato Carrazco – Bird in A Year with Frog and Toad

Lobby Display – A Year with Frog and Toad

Abilene High School

Cameo Performer – Alejandra Guillen – Mayor of Munchkinland in Wizard of Oz

Salina South High School

Scenic Design – Shilind Wheaton – Little Shop of Horrors

Southeast of Saline High School

Design Guest – Matt Hanson (Scenic Design) – The Addams Family

https://mtwichita.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Jester-Nominations-2025.pdf