Area Students Excelling at FHSU

Fort Hays State University has released the names of 1,691 students who earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester.

The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.

Students are listed alphabetically by county and city, state and city, or country and city with their classifications – and, for those who have declared them, their majors. This list does not include students who requested privacy.

Students without classifications are students seeking a second degree or are students who, though full time, are not seeking degrees.

Area students on the list include:

SALINE

Brookville:

Erin M. Lange is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

New Cambria:

Audrey Grace Smith is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Salina:

Aynsley Appelhanz is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Kesa Augustine is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Brianna Nicole Byerley is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Austin Michael Chart is a senior majoring in agriculture (agronomy).

Mattison Ann Cole is a freshman majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Fatima Contreras is majoring in social work.

Alison Dose is a senior majoring in political science.

Ethan Mason Elam is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Trevor Vincent Eliason is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

Avery Ann Feil is a junior majoring in psychology.

Devin Gregory Feil is a senior majoring in health and human performance (recreation and sport management).

Hannah Feldman is a senior majoring in English (teaching).

Kira E. Gilbert is a senior majoring in education (transition to teaching).

Anne Marie Hayes is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Malea Janae Hill is a junior majoring in psychology.

Grace Kathryn Holgerson is a junior majoring in English (teaching).

Madison Marie Huffman is a junior majoring in nursing.

Alexis Nykole Karabinas is a senior majoring in art (studio).

Lexington Grace Kochanowski is a senior majoring in psychology.

Megan Carolyne Krebaum is a junior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Taylor R. Kulbiski is a junior majoring in psychology.

Jillian Rae Lewin is a freshman majoring in art (interior design).

Emma R. Lidstrom is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Riley Miller is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Jesse Robert Mitchell-Rodriguez is majoring in elementary education.

Ciara Ann Moore is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Bryan J. Nouanlasy is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Cierah Nunemaker is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Aum Mukesh Patel is a junior.

Dariane Larae Piper is majoring in art (graphic design).

Brooke Madison Renshaw is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Kasey Morgan Renshaw is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Katalina F. Rivera is a sophomore majoring in English (teaching).

Emily Faith Ross is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Angelina H. Schuman is a junior majoring in finance.

Paige A. Simpson is majoring in art (graphic design).

Kathryn Grace Stoeber is a junior majoring in social work.

Kourtney Jordan Sweet is a senior majoring in art (studio).

Kathleen Marie Taylor is majoring in elementary education.

Cade Tyler Thomas is a sophomore majoring in geosciences (geology).

Seth Michael Thompson is a senior majoring in accounting.

Mason Montgomery Unruh is a junior majoring in general studies (massage therapy).

Khendal Lane Wimberly is a senior majoring in art (history).

Alissa Lynn Zajac is a senior majoring in history (secondary education).

Taylor L. Zimmerman is a senior majoring in marketing.

DICKINSON

Abilene:

Abby Barnes is a junior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Gavin James Blehm is a senior majoring in music (education).

Zoe Elizabeth Cooper is a junior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Adreinne Marie Danner is a senior majoring in art education.

Kelsey Lynn Jones is majoring in biology (health professions).

Makenna Brielle McGivney is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Edward D. Scott is a senior majoring in technology studies (engineering design).

Kelsey Trower is majoring in elementary education (early childhood unified).

Herington:

Amanda Danielle Barnes is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Emilie Jean Roe is a junior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Solomon :

Shaelynn Cross is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Lexxi Jean Espada is a sophomore majoring in elementary education (pre-early childhood).

Bryson L. Homman is a senior majoring in art (interior design).

Cameron Joseph Miller is a sophomore majoring in mathematics (teaching).

Woodbine:

Jaryth Michael Barten is majoring in communication.

Mason Reed Hinkle is a senior majoring in history (secondary education).

ELLSWORTH

Ellsworth:

Trisha Ann Bailey is a senior majoring in management (operations).

Jeanae Dayle Brungardt is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Jessie E. Graves is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Jenna Elizabeth Haase is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Stephenie R. MacPherson is majoring in secondary education.

Bransen B. Schulte is a junior majoring in physics.

Shianne Paisley Svaty is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Caden Arthur Whetzel is a junior majoring in criminal justice.

Hannah Christine Wilson is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Lorraine:

Anna Elizabeth Stansbury is a junior majoring in nursing.

Wilson:

Anna Catherine Criswell is a senior majoring in English (teaching).

Aaron James Dlabal is a senior majoring in music (education).

Lilly Brae Duncan is a junior majoring in biology.

OTTAWA

Bennington:

Madalyn Marie Matthews is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Michaelyn Marie Mick is majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

Chloe Michelle Stanley is a sophomore majoring in sociology.

Minneapolis:

Levi Jack Ausherman is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Kaden Michael McCullick is a junior majoring in health and human performance (recreation and sport management).

Jaidyn Taylor McHenry is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Dylan Lucas Pieschl is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Zoie Marie Shupe is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

Dason Perry Sweat is majoring in technology studies (engineering design).

Karisma Joy Vignery is a junior majoring in mathematics (teaching).

Lukas T. Vogel is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Tescott:

Danni Rae Ehlers is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

McPHERSON

Canton:

Emma Riley Ruddle is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Inman:

Kama Ann Craft is a senior majoring in management.

Macy Grace DeWitt is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Mayce Elaine Mikulecky is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Lindsborg:

Blake A. Heble is a junior majoring in health and human performance (recreation and sport management).

Amenda Huse is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Marquette:

Rylee Matele Cunningham is a junior majoring in elementary education.

McPherson:

Ashley Morgan Achilles is a senior majoring in agriculture.

Emma Rose Ellet is majoring in communication (organizational).

Katherine J. Hemenway is a senior majoring in nursing.

Sydney Marie Myers is a sophomore majoring in music (education).

Leah Rae Parker is a senior majoring in social work.

Megan Rochelle Saverino is a junior majoring in nursing.

Michelle E. Stolzenburg is majoring in elementary education.

Brittanee Dawn White is majoring in biology (health professions).

Moundridge:

Rebecca Anne Buller is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Ellen Janelle Durst is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Collin Larry Kohl is a sophomore majoring in marketing.

Ellika Page Ptacek is a junior majoring in nursing.

The complete list of spring 2021 deans honor roll students of Fort Hays State University can be viewed at: https://www.fhsu.edu/news/2021/06/local-students-named-to-spring-2021-deans-honor-roll-at-fort-hays-state-university