Area Students Awarded Scholarships

A group of area students have been awarded scholarships. Central Valley Ag cooperative awards 20 students with a $1,000 CVA scholarship. The scholarship is to support students who have the determination to advance into the agricultural industry.

Receiving a CVA Member-Owner scholarship of $1,000, this year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:

Lane Tomasek of Wisner, Neb.

Logan Batchman of Sylvan Grove, Kansas

Elizabeth Yrkoski of Fullerton, Neb.

Madison Baker of Stromsburg, Neb.

Kinzey Cott of Clay Center, Kansas

Alice McDonald of Phillips, Neb.

Taralyn Baum of Elgin, Neb.

Jason Rainforth of Scribner, Neb.

Jacob Sprunk of Columbus, Neb.

Reece McFarland of Bloomfield, Neb.

Austin Knapp of Ord, Neb.

Dustin Ternus of Madison, Neb.

Trenton Brummer of Tipton, Kansas

Elias Girard of Concordia, Kansas

Madison Kovarna of Merrill, Iowa

Colton Smith of Craig, Neb.

Receiving a CVA Employee Student scholarship of $1,000, this year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:

Kelli Lange of Clifton, Kansas

Evan Reinert of Uehling, Neb.

Ryan McBride of Wisner, Neb.

Brenton Edwards of Concordia, Kansas

The scholarship program is designed to promote academic excellence and focus on students who have been involved in agriculturally related activities throughout their youth. CVA Scholarship applicants wrote an essay titled “Agriculture: The Cooperative Difference,” elaborating on the role of the cooperative business model in today’s agriculture industry, why it’s important and how it can continue to benefit farmer member-owners.

“The scholarship recipients exemplify the heart and work ethic of the producers we are proud to work with every day,” said Carl Dickinson, CVA CEO. “CVA’s annual scholarship program is one of the many ways your cooperative supports future leaders, innovators, and spokespeople of agriculture.”

Students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees pursuing postsecondary education in an agriculturally related field were eligible to apply. The 2018-2019 CVA Scholarship program will launch December 2018.