Area Scout Summer Camps Cancelled

The Salina based Coronado Area Council has cancelled its scout summer camps for this year.

According to the Council, safety is the Boy Scouts of America’s top priority. As such, they have taken a careful and informed approach in evaluating whether to run summer camp this year. Since the spread of this pandemic, they have been continually monitoring the situation, and consulting with health experts, government officials and other camp professionals.

The Council says it is “with a heavy heart” that after a thorough review they decided to suspend resident camp programs at Camp Hansen and Brown for the 2020 summer season.

Council and staff are saddened they are not able to serve scouts at camp this summer. They say “this is an extraordinarily challenging time; unlike anything we have experienced. Our hope is we all emerge from this challenging moment stronger than before”.

If you have already signed up for camp, you will be given a full refund of all fees and deposits. This will happen automatically; you don’t need to fill out anything or make a direct request.

If you are looking for Scouting programming throughout the summer, the Coronado Area Council will provide virtual and other alternative opportunities. Please watch the council Facebook page for additional details. Most importantly, we look forward to providing the full range of Scouting programs, including outdoor adventures, as soon as we can and as the situation allows.

Currently for Cub Scouts they are planning to open Camp Brown to families who would like to come out and camp for the weekend or on a weekday. They are also looking into other ways to provide the advancement, outdoor skills and crafts Scouts would have participated in at Day Camp or Resident Camp. Stay tuned for details.

For Scouts BSA they are working on securing merit badge counselors to provide instruction. They have tentatively received interest from approximately 15 different merit badge counselors who normally assist with Kansas State Merit Badge Conference willing to assist with summer programming, likely virtually. Camp Director Mike Gross is contacting camp staff to see what other merit badges they can provide. For some merit badges there will be a blended instruction method where as much as can be taught virtually will be. For requirements needing hands on instruction, they will open Camp Hansen to finish off those merit badges.

They have arranged with the Jayhawk Area Council for scouts to potentially attend their Cub and Webelos Resident or Scouts BSA Resident camp if desired. If you are interested in these opportunities, please contact the Jayhawk Area Council directly at (785) 354-8541.