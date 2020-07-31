Salina, KS

Area School Districts Layout Plans to Reopen

Jeremy BohnJuly 31, 2020

Most of the school districts in central Kansas have set a date as to when they will welcome students back to classes for the 2020-2021 school year.

Most–if not all–of the central Kansas districts have pushed their start dates back at least a week or two, with some pushing back in to the month of Sept.

A list of confirmed school start dates is below from 14 area districts and schools:

  • USD 305-Salina: Monday, Aug. 31 (Type of learning: hybrid)
  • USD 239-Minneapolis: Tuesday, Aug. 25 (Type of learning: in-person)
  • USD 240-Bennington/Tescott: Tuesday, Aug. 25 (Type of learning: in-person)
  • USD 298-Lincoln: TBD (Should decide by Monday, Aug. 3)
  • USD 306-Southeast of Saline: Thursday, Aug. 27 (Type of learning: in-person)
  • USD 307-Ell-Saline: Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Type of learning: in-person)
  • USD 327-Ellsworth: Monday, Sept. 3 (Type of learning: unknown-7/27)
  • USD 393-Solomon: Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Type of learning: in-person)
  • USD 400-Smoky Valley: Monday, Sept. 3 (Type of learning: TBD)
  • USD 435-Abilene: Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Type of learning: in-person with an option of online)
  • USD 473-Chapman: Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Type of learning: unknown)
  • USD 481-Hope: Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Type of learning: unknown)
  • USD 487-Herington: Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Type of learning: unknown)
  • Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s: Wednesday, Aug. 19 (Type of learning: in-person)

KSAL News will follow news updates for Saline County school districts at the Education Booster Club page. To access, go to the top of KSAL.com, find the “Community” tab and then click on “Education.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

