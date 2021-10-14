Area Residents Win KU / KSU Prize

Two fans will be able to cheer on their favorite team in style after winning the Kansas Lottery’s Rivalry Getaway second-chance drawing! The winners are Blake Kissinger of Clay Center and Bradford Brown of Junction City.

According to the lottery, the prize package includes a pair of Touchdown Club tickets to the KU/K-State game plus pre-game hospitality on November 6, a parking pass, one-night hotel stay, their choice of a Coach Lance Leipold autographed KU football or a Coach Chris Klieman autographed K-State football, and $400 cash. The prize is valued at $1,493.

There were 23,929 entries in the Kansas Lottery’s second-chance drawing.

