Area Residents Win KU / KSU Prize

Todd PittengerOctober 14, 2021

Two fans will be able to cheer on their favorite team in style after winning the Kansas Lottery’s Rivalry Getaway second-chance drawing! The winners are Blake Kissinger of Clay Center and Bradford Brown of Junction City.

According to the lottery, the prize package includes a pair of Touchdown Club tickets to the KU/K-State game plus pre-game hospitality on November 6, a parking pass, one-night hotel stay, their choice of a Coach Lance Leipold autographed KU football or a Coach Chris Klieman autographed K-State football, and $400 cash. The prize is valued at $1,493.

There were 23,929 entries in the Kansas Lottery’s second-chance drawing.

To see details on other second-chance drawings, including The Perfect Gift Bonus Cash drawing, coupons, and more, visit the Promotions webpage.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

