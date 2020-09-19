Area Officers Graduate From Academy

Seventy new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Friday, including six who will work in Salina and Saline County.

According to the organization, the large class size was designed to prevent disruption to Kansas law enforcement and to ensure there was no additional delay in training created by the suspension of on-campus classes in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19.

Officers Aaron Free of the Salina Police Department and Charles Semenko of the Scott City Police Department were named to the Director’s Honor Roll. Officer Semenko was also awarded the Larry Welch Award of Academic Excellence while Officer Free was recognized as the class “Top Shot”. Randy Baily and Caleb Dickey of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office both won the Top Fitness award for most miles, with Dickey also being named the most improved.

Christopher Engle-Tjaden of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was the graduating class president. Mike Satterlee, KLETC Instructor of Police and Class Coordinator for the 268th Basic Training Class, was the speaker for the ceremony.

The 268th also raised over $1700 for the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas (CACKS). This money will be going to a project that will benefit children across the state called My Backpack. Class president Engle-Tjaden presented CACKS Executive Director Juliane Walker a check on behalf of the class.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The graduates, who began their training in June 2020, represented 42 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. Graduates who granted permission to release their names are listed below by county and agency:

Barton

Kevin Norton – Great Bend Police Department

Butler

Jacob Blevins – El Dorado Police Department

Walter Clayton – Butler Community College Dept. of Public Safety

Thomas Maloney – Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Cloud

Alan Garcia – Concordia Police Department

Comanche

Devon Duffield – Coldwater Police Department

Cowley

Jessica Floyd – Udall Police Department

Crawford

Gregory Adelman – Mulberry Police Department

Dickinson

Angel Martinez-Rivera – Abilene Police Department

Finney

Julio Morales – Garden City Police Department

Idris Muhammad Patterson – Garden City Police Department

Morgan Withington – Garden City Police Department

Franklin

Dustin Van Leiden – Ottawa Police Department

Kevin Virosteck – Ottawa Police Department

Geary

Robert Benzer – Junction City Police Department

Steven Clarke – Junction City Police Department

Diamond Denson – Junction City Police Department

Gus Falter – Junction City Police Department

Demetrius Jones – Junction City Police Department

David Nolting – Junction City Police Department

Harvey

James Morris – Harvey County Sheriff’s Office

Kearny

Noah Everett Parnell Day – Kearny County Sheriff’s Office

Leavenworth

Austin Dyche – Leavenworth Police Department

Logan

Julie Eskew – Oakley Police Department

Marion

Matthew Regier – Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Miami

Andrew Gonzalez – Paola Police Department

Christopher Lee – Miami County Sheriff’s Office

Montgomery

Joe Elliott – Caney Police Department

Neosho

Hayden Cole – Chanute Police Department

Norton

Courtney Kaus – Norton Police Department

Pottawatomie

Peter Paras – Pottawatomie Police Department

Reno

Madaline Carr – Hutchinson Police Department

Lance Fairchild – Hutchinson Police Department

Tyler Proctor – Hutchinson Police Department

Braden Stewart – Hutchinson Police Department

Francisco Gutierrez – Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Lutz – Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Ethan Price – Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Riley

Gibson Joseph Akers – Kansas State University Police Department

Nicholas Coffey – Riley County Police Department

Benjamin Tracy – Riley County Police Department

Saline

Patrell Brown – Salina Police Department

Curtis Cooke – Salina Police Department

William Dickerson – Salina Police Department

Aaron Free – Salina Police Department

Haylee Harris – Salina Police Department

Koby Ingalsbe – Salina Police Department

Scott

Jared Odea – Scott City Police Department

Charles Semenko – Scott City Police Department

Sedgwick

Ryan Aden – Cheney Police Department

Benjamin Deaver – Derby Police Department

Zachary Nolan – Clearwater Police Department

Madison Smith – Wichita State University Police Department

Seward

Juan Salas – Liberal Police Department

Taylor Shuman – Liberal Police Department

Shawnee

Randy Bailey – Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Caleb Dickey – Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Engle-Tjaden – Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Trego

Derek Hoskinson – WaKeeney Police Department

Wyandotte

Casey Dalton – University of Kansas Med Center Police Department

Joshua Thomas – Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Williams – Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center by Jason Levy