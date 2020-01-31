Area Lottery Players Win Cash Prizes

The holidays may be over, but the Kansas Lottery is still here spreading cheer to players. The drawing in the Holiday Lucky Times Bonus drawing was held this week, and four Kansas Lottery players have won some bonus cash to kick off their new year!

The four winners are:

$10,000 – Brenda Smith of Hays

$5,000 – Ashley Kruep of Salina

$2,500 – Brad Foster of Kansas City, Kansas

$1,000 – Andrew Ellsworth of Herington

To participate in the second-chance drawing, Kansas Lottery players entered their non-winning Holiday Lucky Times instant scratch tickets into PlayOn. Players received entries based on the dollar value of their ticket. For example, a $1 Holiday Lucky Times 10 ticket earned 1 entry into the drawing; a $10 Holiday Lucky Times 100 ticket earned 10 entries, and so on.