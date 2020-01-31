Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 27 °

Area Lottery Players Win Cash Prizes

Kansas LotteryJanuary 31, 2020

The holidays may be over, but the Kansas Lottery is still here spreading cheer to players. The drawing in the Holiday Lucky Times Bonus drawing was held this week, and four Kansas Lottery players have won some bonus cash to kick off their new year!

The four winners are:

  • $10,000 – Brenda Smith of Hays
  • $5,000 – Ashley Kruep of Salina
  • $2,500 – Brad Foster of Kansas City, Kansas
  • $1,000 – Andrew Ellsworth of Herington

To participate in the second-chance drawing, Kansas Lottery players entered their non-winning Holiday Lucky Times instant scratch tickets into PlayOn. Players received entries based on the dollar value of their ticket. For example, a $1 Holiday Lucky Times 10 ticket earned 1 entry into the drawing; a $10 Holiday Lucky Times 100 ticket earned 10 entries, and so on.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Area Lottery Players Win Cash Prize...

The holidays may be over, but the Kansas Lottery is still here spreading cheer to players. The drawi...

January 31, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

January 31, 2020

Woman Sought in Shoplifting, Chase ...

Top News

January 31, 2020

31st CAPS Auction is Saturday

Kansas News

January 31, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Area Lottery Players Win ...
January 31, 2020Comments
31st CAPS Auction is Satu...
January 31, 2020Comments
Former Governor to Speak ...
January 31, 2020Comments
Death Under Investigation...
January 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH