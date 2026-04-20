Area Hospital Earns Premier Recognition

Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) has been recognized as a High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier facility, reinforcing its commitment to improving maternal and infant health.

The High 5 for Mom & Baby program, developed by the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund, supports hospitals in implementing evidence-based practices that help mothers successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding. Which leads to better health outcomes for both moms and babies. To earn Premier recognition, CCMC implemented ten proven practices focused on education,

lactation support, and family-centered care from delivery through discharge.

Research shows many mothers stop breastfeeding earlier than planned due to factors such as lack of support, education, or access to resources. Through High 5 for Mom & Baby, CCMC helps address these barriers by ensuring staff are trained in lactation support, providing individualized education to families, and connecting patients with ongoing community resources after discharge.

“We’re proud to receive this recognition, which reflects the intentional work our team is doing to support mothers and give babies the healthiest possible start,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC.

“Our team is committed to providing education, encouragement, and hands-on support so families feel confident in their feeding journey,” added Casity Dozler, OB Coordinator.

Facilities recognized through the program also gain access to ongoing training and collaboration opportunities to further strengthen care for mothers and newborns.

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For more information about High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier, visit www.high5kansas.org.