Area COVID Clusters Linger

COVID-19 clusters linger in Central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations, has identified a long term care facility in Salina as still among those listed, as is the prison in Ellsworth.

The agency says the at the Kenwood View Health and Rehabilitation Center in Salina are down to 5. That is down from 13 cases in last Wednesday’s report.

The agency is reporting 10 confirmed cases at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility within the last 14 days, the same amount as the last report.

There are currently 225 active COVID-19 clusters across the state, with 7,161 cases, 238 hospitalizations, and 148 deaths attributed to them.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KDHE publishes the names of the educational institutions, daycares (excluding home daycares that are in a person’s home due to privacy concerns), gatherings (excluding private events due to privacy concerns), governmental agencies, healthcare settings, group living, long term care facilities, sports teams and events, correctional facilities, public events, business entities, etc. with five or more Kansas resident COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days. Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

This publication is in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.

Notifications of this type are provided when the KDHE believes that the notification will benefit the public and aid in stopping the spread of the disease.

_ _ _

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas