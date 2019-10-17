Area Check Scam Continues

Investigators with the Salina Police Department continue to unravel several different strands of a check fraud scheme in Salina and the surrounding area.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the First United Methodist Church, 122 N. 8th contacted authorities this week about five fraudulent checks that were written for a total of $9,000.

Police say the church’s bank did not allow the the checks to go through and there was no financial loss.

The different flavor in this scheme was that these bogus checks were sent to people looking for items on websites for sale. An email told the seller the church had made a mistake by paying too much for the item and requested the victim to send the merchandise plus send back the balance as well.

Captain Paul Forrester continues to advise citizens to keep a watchful eye on bank and checking accounts.