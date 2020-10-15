Area Candidates To Participate in Debate Forum Next Week

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters will sponsor a Candidates Forum for Kansas House of Representatives 69th and 71st Districts, on Thursday, October 22, 6-8pm, at the Salina Community Theater.

Two sessions will be held. The first session will run from 6:00 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. and will feature candidates for Kansas House of Representatives 69th District. The second session will run from 7:05 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature candidates for Kansas House of Representatives 71st District.

The forum will be moderated by James Lambert, Chairmen of the Board of the Chamber, and Amy Adams of the League of Women Voters.

The format of the forum will consist of one-minute opening remarks by each candidate, questions from a media panel, submitted questions from the general public, and one-minute closing remarks by each candidate. Candidates will have one minute to answer questions.

Candidate Profiles on all of the candidates are available at the Saline County Clerk’s office, the Salina Public Library, the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, and on the Chamber website www.salinakansas.org.

This will be a live streamed event with no general attendance. The forum will be streamed live by Salina Media Connection and taped by Smoky Hill Public Television for future airings.

The Chamber and League are requesting that all questions for the candidates are submitted via email or text to [email protected] or (785) 513-8721 before October 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.