Area Businesses Get Energy Efficiency Funding

Small businesses across Kansas will benefit from $558,552 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the USDA, the funding is to make energy efficiency improvements and reduce energy costs for farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses and institutions in rural Kansas.

“By improving the energy efficiency of farms and businesses, energy expenses are decreased and new opportunities for improvement are created elsewhere,” said Hinrichsen. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural Kansas in building stronger and healthier communities through energy efficiency, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Background:

Conway Springs-Hired Man’s Grocery and Grill: A $28,856 grant will be used to purchase and install energy efficient coolers and freezers. The project is estimated to save 68,041 (63.42%) kWh per year, which is enough energy to power six homes.

Sabetha-Gene’s Thriftway: An $82,682 grant will be used to purchase and install new energy efficient refrigerators and freezers. The project is estimated to save 346,419 kWh (56%) per year, which is enough energy to power 33 homes.

Coffeyville– Berg ReInvigorations LLC: A $49,072 grant will be used to purchase and install energy efficient lighting, garage doors, sawmill and handling components used to responsibly harvest and processes regional hardwoods from Oklahoma and Kansas. The project is estimated to save 176,135 kWh (65.78%) per year, which is enough energy to power 16 homes.

Emporia– Reeble’s Country Mart and Good’s Cash Saver grocery stores. A $60,766 grant will be used to purchase and install energy efficient coolers and freezers. The project is estimated to save 298,810 (40.99%) kWh per year, which is enough energy to power 28 homes.

Additional projects will also be funded in:

Arkansas City – Steamy Joe Restaurant

Barton – Leon Hoffman

Caldwell – Red Barn Family Restaurant

Coldwell – Double J Foods

Ft. Scott – CJM Associates

Humboldt – Welch Market

Inman – Gordon Schmidt

Lincoln – Heller Chiropractic

McPherson – Salina Sunset

Mound Ridge – Eugene Goering

Newton – G5 Mainstreet Investments

Pratt – Schmidtberger Family Investments

USDA is investing in 17 rural small businesses and ag producers through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Grants and Guaranteed Loans. Investments can used for renewable energy systems such as wind, solar, biomass, geothermal and hydropower. REAP funding can also be used for energy audits and to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems, insulation, lighting and refrigeration.

Interested parties should contact their local Kansas area office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. Also visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/onerdguarantee to learn more about how the REAP Guaranteed Loan Program will be streamlined under the OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative beginning October 1, 2020.