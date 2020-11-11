Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area the next couple of weekends, delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina.

First is the 22nd Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run this Sunday, November 15th. Motorcycles will department from the Lumber House True Value escorted by the Abilene Police and Fire Departments. The toy run will end at Sterl Hall.

A similar toy run motorcycle ride will be held in Salina the following weekend, on Sunday November 22nd. The Salina Toy Run will leave from the Central Mall at 2:00 in the afternoon. The toy run will end at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Toys collected during the Abilene event will be distributed to the Dickinson County Toys for Tots effort. Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Several hundred riders are expected at both events.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged at both events.