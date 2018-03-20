Second Salina Arby’s Ready to Open

A new restaurant is ready to open in South Salina. A brand new Arby’s will open on Monday.

According to the company, Arby’s newly constructed restaurant will occupy 2,499 square feet, with comfortable, full service seating for 50 guests, and a convenient drive thru for guests on the go, employing approximately 40 full and part-time workers.

The Salina location is one of the Arby’s “Inspire” architectural design restaurant. According to Chief Executive Officer John Davis, every Arby’s restaurant they are building now will showcase the modern “Inspire” design. If you’re familiar with other Arby’s, you’ll notice at first glance that this Arby’s restaurant has a fresh, new color palette, and strong geometric shapes and elements. “You’ll experience from the moment you pull into our parking lot a reinvigorated Arby’s look and feel that not only reflects our brand’s 54 year brand evolution, but our commitment to being Salina’s modern day “meatcrafte,” he said.

On the interior of the restaurant, Davis said, “When you walk into our dining area, you’ll experience new, authentic textures, multi color wood materials, modern lighting, and chalkboard graphics. Quite simply, it’s a very easy, relaxed, and fun dining experience. We’re also continuing to add more variety, originality, and freshness to our sandwich menu as well, from our world famous, thinly sliced roast beef to our new lineup of sandwich legends.”

Aside from focusing on form, function, and guest comfort, Arby’s new restaurant will also feature state of the art Energy Star compliant food service equipment, with extensive LED lighting technology.

The grand opening is Monday, March 26th, at 10:00am, at 2800 S. 9th Street. From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., guests will be able to spin the Arby’s prize wheel to win free fries or shakes and other Arby’s branded prizes. Rocking M Media Station 95.5 The Rock will be broadcasting live from 11:00 to 1:00pm, giving away free station swag.

The new restaurant will be the second Arby’s in Salina. The original Arby’s, located at 510 S. Broadway, will be remodeled to the new “Inspire” design in mid-May.